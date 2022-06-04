Executing McVeigh is not the answer — State Journal editorial from 25 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on June 3, 1997:

The federal jury that found Timothy McVeigh guilty of killing 168 innocent people must now decide if he should pay with his own life. Most Americans would agree that convicted mass murderer McVeigh deserves to die, but executing him would cause more problems than it would solve.

McVeigh was convicted Monday of blowing up the federal building in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in a heartless plot to avenge the FBI siege at Waco, Texas, and to spark a second American revolution. The Oklahoma City truck bombing took place April 19, 1995; the Waco siege ended in a tragic fire exactly two years earlier. Beginning Wednesday, the jury returns for the "penalty phase" of the trial. Only on a unanimous vote by all 12 jurors can McVeigh be executed.

Killing McVeigh might make some of the families and friends of his victims feel better, but it cannot bring the dead back to life.

"A dull victory" is how the father of one bombing victim described the verdict handed down in Denver. "The bottom line is my little girl isn't coming back, and I have the rest of my life to deal with that."