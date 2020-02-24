Every fair-minded man can justify impeachment -- State Journal editorial from 152 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Feb. 24, 1868, the day President Andrew Johnson was impeached by the House of Representatives, only to be narrowly acquitted by the Senate. He angered Congress by dismissing his secretary of war despite a law forbidding such action:

The president has finally taken a step which seems to render impeachment a necessity. He openly sets the laws of the country at defiance. In disregard of the law, he has attempted to remove Secretary Stanton from the War Office and to appoint his successor.

Before these words are printed it is probably that articles of impeachment will have passed the House of Representatives. The action of the Senate will no doubt be prompt and decisive.

With good cause for impeachment, Congress has hitherto forborne lest their action might be attributed to partisan motives. Now, however, the case seems clear that every fair-minded man will be likely to justify impeachment.

The act of the president in assuming to remove Stanton and appoint Thomas is, by the statutes, declared a high misdemeanor, and, besides impeachment, renders the president liable to fine and imprisonment.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0