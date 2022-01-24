Everett Kelley: If Congress won't protect voting rights, elect a new Congress

But on Jan. 19, the U.S. Senate failed to protect our rights by refusing to pass the Freedom to Vote Act. In 2006, 17 Republicans voted to reauthorize the 1965 Voting Rights Act. That they have since shifted their position shows us how much, in recent years, right-wing extremists have been able to politicize an issue as basic as our freedom to choose our political leaders.

As the national president of the American Federation of Government Employees, the largest union representing more than 700,000 federal and Washington government workers, I urge Congress to take swift action to protect our basic freedoms. State leaders should not have the authority to deny certain people the right to vote because they are unhappy with the outcome of an election.

Every vote should count, and voters have a right to choose our political leaders, not the other way around. As I reminded lawmakers, public servants defend and advance this right every day.

While it took more than a century for women and people of color to be granted voting rights — and those opposed went to great lengths to keep it from happening — our country persevered. We kept about the work of making a more perfect union, of expanding freedom, liberty and justice.