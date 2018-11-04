Scott MacLauchlin of Evansville is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Scott!
His caption about Tony Evers beat out more than 80 entries. MacLauchlin wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Dean Voeks
- of Merrimac: “I’m confused. Is this plagiarism or lying?”
Randall Vockroth
- of Beaver Dam: “I promise I will keep saying this until I am elected.”
Any Snyder
- of Janesville: “But if I did, I could afford to do this on a white board.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.