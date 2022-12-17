Etch A Sketch wins this week's You Toon caption contest

John Andres of Sun Prairie is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, John!
His caption about an elephant on Santa Evers' lap beat out more than 60 entries. He wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon and will also receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
- Sharon Grant of Madison: "All I want for Christmas is your job."
- Bruce Loewenhagen of Waunakee: “Please, please Santa Evers, no coal -- do it for the environment."
- Brian TeLindert of Portage: “My friends Gerry and Mander loved their mapmaking kits."
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.