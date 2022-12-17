 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
YOU TOON

Etch A Sketch wins this week's You Toon caption contest

  • 0
Etch A Sketch You Toon

John Andres of Sun Prairie is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, John!

His caption about an elephant on Santa Evers' lap beat out more than 60 entries. He wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon and will also receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

  • Sharon Grant of Madison: "All I want for Christmas is your job."
  • Bruce Loewenhagen of Waunakee: “Please, please Santa Evers, no coal -- do it for the environment."
  • Brian TeLindert of Portage: “My friends Gerry and Mander loved their mapmaking kits."

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics