Esther J. Cepeda: You can't 'tell' who is hungry and who isn't

The final “station” was a spot where “shoppers” could, socially distanced, walk from their car to pick out their own peppers, sweet potatoes, leeks, onions and tomatillos -- a favorite of Latin American cooking. I watched men, women, young, old, white, brown and everything in between drive up, collect their bags and get a dose of sunshine from a kind word or smile.

And then: The pleasure of picking out your own produce.

“This is an important form of help for me, I mean, what’s more important than food?” one gentleman, who goes by Johnson, told me. Johnson emigrated to the U.S. from Colombia and has been raising a family in Madison for decades now. As he picked out peppers to take home for dinner, he lamented: “Everything is getting so expensive. I work, but being able to get this food makes it possible for me to be able to afford other things that we need.”

In the end, this isn’t a just story about food insufficiency or about the needs that present themselves in communities. It’s more about understanding that we have many neighbors looking out for those among us who really can’t look after themselves.