Esther J. Cepeda: You can't 'tell' who is hungry and who isn't

Madisonians, it’s time for something completely different from the usual difficult news: A pleasant column! Prepare to feel warm and fuzzy.
When I wrote my first column and asked readers for story and column ideas, I was flooded. So many amazing people are doing important, fun or hard work for the Madison community and well beyond that I have been slow in responding. But don’t you worry, I read every single letter, email and Tweet, and I will get back to you.
In testament to that, let me tell you about my new pals Jenny and Andy Czerkas. Though they’re new to me, they’ve been working with people living in low-income neighborhoods in Madison for over 20 years. Some of you will know the Madison couple from The River Food Pantry, on Madison's North Side, which they started and managed for 12 years.
As if they hadn’t had enough on their hands caring for themselves and their families during the pandemic, they recognized a need for reliable and free sources of nutrition on the Southwest Side. So in April 2020, they started the Extended Hands mobile food pantry.
Driving to the parking lot of the Lighthouse Church and School on Schroeder Rorad, what struck me is that the neighborhoods I passed, many of them surrounding an Exact Sciences campus, looked -- nice.
You know: Neat, if not manicured, lawns. Pleasant holiday decorations. Average-looking cars in driveways.
“This is a low-income area,” Andy Czerkas, the executive director of the Extended Hands Pantry, told me. “And it’s a higher rate, closer to 90%, as far as the school is concerned.”
It was an important reminder that wide swaths of the Midwest never really fully recuperated from the Great Recession, between 2007 and 2009. Many families who managed to save their homes have been struggling with enough work, food and stability since then, which was well before the pandemic leveled most peoples’ rainy day fund. You can’t “tell” who’s hungry and who isn’t.
“The important thing we want people to understand is that, though the pantry is located here at the church and school, it is open to everyone,” Czerkas said.
Though “trillions” are being tossed around the discussion of funding community health and wellness in President Joe Biden’s proposed federal budget, the safety net is thin.
To give you an idea, the Social Security Administration just approved a 5.9% cost of living adjustment for 2022 -- the largest since 1982. But though benefits have gone up by 55% during the past 21 years, housing costs saw an almost 118% jump during the same period while health care costs were up 145%, according to the Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan advocacy organization, which rightly complained that the average $92 increase won’t move the needle much in real, everyday life.
The Czerkas were spotting a real need: Feeding America, the national network of 200-plus food banks feeding more than 46 million people, estimates that the coronavirus pandemic has left more than 42 million people experiencing food insecurity, including up to 13 million children.
And while the pantry really is open to anyone, it primarily serves people from Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras and other Latin and South American countries.
“Without a doubt, Lighthouse is a beacon for new immigrants,” Jenny Czerkas, the operations director for the Extended Hands Pantry, told me as she helped hand out bags of food in the chilly morning air. “Every week there are new families that have recently come to Madison, mostly from Central America and Venezuela. We try to always have native Spanish speakers available during the pantry to welcome them and provide information on living in Madison.”
It’s all quite a sight to see. The entire “pantry” sits outside on the blacktop of the Lighthouse school’s parking lot. Cones and tape direct the drivers to pass through a series of stations where volunteers pass out hand-packed bags that include canned and fresh fruits and vegetables, cereal, a cut of meat when available, sacks of sugar and other staples. Some days they have fresh bread -- and all donations are secured by the Czerkas, pantry volunteers and the leadership of the Lighthouse School.
The final “station” was a spot where “shoppers” could, socially distanced, walk from their car to pick out their own peppers, sweet potatoes, leeks, onions and tomatillos -- a favorite of Latin American cooking. I watched men, women, young, old, white, brown and everything in between drive up, collect their bags and get a dose of sunshine from a kind word or smile.
And then: The pleasure of picking out your own produce.
“This is an important form of help for me, I mean, what’s more important than food?” one gentleman, who goes by Johnson, told me. Johnson emigrated to the U.S. from Colombia and has been raising a family in Madison for decades now. As he picked out peppers to take home for dinner, he lamented: “Everything is getting so expensive. I work, but being able to get this food makes it possible for me to be able to afford other things that we need.”
In the end, this isn’t a just story about food insufficiency or about the needs that present themselves in communities. It’s more about understanding that we have many neighbors looking out for those among us who really can’t look after themselves.
Thank goodness you don’t need to start a charity to help others in your community. You could donate a little extra cash to organizations such as Extended Hands Pantry that have relationships with food wholesalers to deliver the most amount of fresh and shelf-stable food to those in need. Or you can keep organizations like this in mind for Giving Tuesday, the post-Black Friday charity push.
Today, I just want you to know that wonderful things are happening in our community. Let’s enjoy the feeling. We contribute, in a small way, to this goodness just by becoming aware of selflessness in our community and being grateful that it’s there.
Cepeda, of Madison, can be reached at ejc@estherjcepeda.com and @estherjcepeda.