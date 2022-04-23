Esther J. Cepeda: Yes it does matter how you feel about a math problem

In 2010, most school districts began to recognize the need to adopt the Common Core Curriculum standards — the hotly debated idea of whether our nation needed every child to proceed through more than a decade of publicly funded schooling with a fundamental set of skills and abilities in reading, math, science and social studies. The country’s top “textbook” vendors went into overdrive designing books and materials that aligned with the new standards.

In the 12 years since, only 41 states and the District of Columbia have adopted the Common Core State Standards (CCSS). Here’s what the Wisconsin State Journal’s editorial board said in 2014 when Wisconsin adopted them:

“Tea party conservatives call them Obamacore, a big government imposition that ignores what local communities want taught. ... [But] the Common Core’s rigorous demands could prove particularly valuable in Wisconsin. Prior standards were vague and inadequately prepared students for college or career. … Students and teachers will be held to higher standards. They will learn not just facts, but also how to think critically. That’s good for a nation that wants to remain at the fore of research, industry and culture.”

As far back as 2010, people on the right were insisting they wanted students to succeed at work and college. But they couldn’t accept those same kids learning about biology, history, math or any other subject and making a connection between what’s being studied and their actual lived experience.

Even back then, the idea that a freshman biology unit on chromosomes might spark in-classroom conversations about the scientific and pop-culture definitions of a “man” or “woman” raised hackles, much as it did during Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination in early April.

The same goes for the Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) movement — a teaching style that emphasizes the direct instruction of interpersonal skills such as how to understand differing points of view and resolve conflicts.

Over the past 10 years, SEL spiraled to the forefront of public education as more and more post-Great Recession children came to school malnourished, hungry and unskilled at understanding their feelings and regulating their reactions to those feelings.

Many districts, public school teachers and school administrators have changed school policies to be more sensitive to developmentally appropriate behaviors in children, especially those whose home life does not support their basic needs.

Other districts, school boards and legislatures bristle at dedicating precious teaching time to SEL activities, alleging that interpersonal communication skills and styles are a personal choice and that families should not have to worry about their kids being subjected to some sort of lefty indoctrination.

Then there are places such as Wisconsin and Florida, where the states adopted the standards but now Republican politicians, like our own Assembly speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, are crying wolf. They fear that “critical race theory,” curriculum standards and SEL approaches to teaching could destroy children’s social and political worldviews.

Their ignorance amounts to leading the charge to ensure that teachers standing in front of real human children cannot answer explicit questions related to the material being studied because talking about certain hot-button subjects “should” be off-limits in the classroom.

“What is the ‘N-word?’” was a top question when my fifth-graders and I were studying the Civil War era in a pilot curriculum that touched ever-so-gingerly on the topic of slavery in the United States. It was 2017 and I was working in a rural, southeastern Wisconsin school district where I had already been warned not to talk about “politics” with the class.

One student, who genuinely wanted to understand what we were talking about and how it related to the life she lived, both inside and outside of the classroom, cried because I wouldn’t answer the question. That day, I told my entire classroom that despite their bringing these specific subjects up themselves, I could not say more about the N-word or other topics such as racism, immigration, LGBTQ matters or economic inequality because, if the principal heard it, I would get in trouble and maybe lose my job. It was a true statement.

Fast forward to 2022. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently defended his state’s Department of Education for rejecting a record number of math textbooks because the reviewers said the publishers snuck SEL into the subject.

“There is a movement to say math should be not about getting the right answer, but more about social and emotional response,” DeSantis, a Republican, said at a recent event in Florida, when asked by a reporter about the rejections, which applied to grades K-12. “It doesn’t matter how you feel about the math problem,” DeSantis said. “It matters whether you can solve the math problem.”

We can quibble about whether “new math” is better or worse. We can discuss whether the abstract ways that math is taught these days has caused more parent-child homework frustration. Or we can fight about how many correct ways you can solve a math problem.

But take it from a teacher who has taught math from kindergarten to high school: In the classroom, it 100% matters how a learner feels about a problem. Everyone should care if the way we teach math in schools makes children and parents tune out in frustration.

But even if no politicians do, teachers will still help children sort out their feelings of confusion, whether it be about math or life. After all, it’s nearly always the children and grandchildren of people such as Vos and DeSantis who are most confused about who holds power in this country and who has had to fight to be recognized as even worthy of a public school education.

Cepeda, of Madison, can be reached at ejc@estherjcepeda.com and @estherjcepeda.