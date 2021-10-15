Esther J. Cepeda: Women in the workforce deserve their due

The “2021 Women in the Workplace” report by LeanIn.org (the nonprofit that Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg started in 2013) and the consulting firm McKinsey and Company, analyzed more than 400 companies and more than 65,000 employees in professional jobs from the entry level to the C-suite. The report found that the softer skills required to support employees’ well-being and promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) are being done disproportionally by women.

“The survey found that at all levels of management, women showed up as better leaders, more consistently supporting employees and championing DEI,” Cooper wrote. “Compared to men in similar roles, women managers invest more in helping employees navigate work-life challenges, ensuring workloads are manageable, and providing emotional support. Women managers are also more likely to act as allies to women of color by speaking out against bias and advocating for opportunities for them. Finally, women leaders are also more likely than men to spend time on DEI work outside of their formal job responsibilities, such as leading or participating in employee resource groups (ERGs) and serving on DEI committees. Among women at the manager level and above, Black women, LGBTQ+ women, and women with disabilities are up to twice as likely as women overall to spend a substantial amount of time promoting DEI.”