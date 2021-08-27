Esther J. Cepeda: Wisconsin welcomes Afghan refugees

Welcome, Afghan refugees!
If, dear readers, you’re wondering what people from Afghanistan are doing in Wisconsin then you haven’t heard about the horrific scenes of violence playing themselves out in the Middle East. The withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan and subsequent bloody takeover by the Taliban has created yet another mass humanitarian crisis.
The Associated Press reported that refugees from Afghanistan have already arrived at Fort McCoy (about 40 miles east of La Crosse) in Wisconsin. It’s one of three military bases processing people evacuated from Afghanistan. Up to 10,000 more could also pass through in the coming weeks, according to Fort McCoy officials.
And as is the promise and the custom of America, we stand ready to welcome “the other.”
Too bad many Americans aren't in the mood to welcome anyone right now. There’s a pandemic threatening to complicate back-to-school and the coming flu season. We have tons of people who are unemployed and under-employed, we have widespread food insufficiency and homelessness. People are sick and our health care system is only falling further into shambles.
Yes, America is a bit of a hot mess right now, but it’s still worlds better than many other countries in which people are living in war zones. Gov. Tony Evers made this statement after meeting with a handful of refugees: "Our allies from Afghanistan have a long road ahead of them, and Wisconsin will continue to extend our support and assistance to these individuals who bravely contributed to our country's efforts over the past two decades."
It’s not some sort of law that the United States has to extend the hand of hospitality, but it is baked into our national psyche -- it’s a foundational principle. I hate to be cliché, but the Statue of Liberty, that beacon of American freedom, has Emma Lazarus’ sonnet cast in bronze and mounted inside the statue’s lower level.
Certain people who would like to keep all of America’s goodies to ourselves either hate this poem or feel it should only have applied to white refugees of a bygone past:
"Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,
With conquering limbs astride from land to land;
Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand
A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame
Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name
Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand
Glows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes command
The air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame.
“Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!” cries she
With silent lips. “Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!"
Lady Liberty is out at America’s front door throwing light at the darkness while haters like U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, are wondering aloud if the refugees are a threat to our nation.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Johnson repeatedly raised concerns about the vetting process being used by the U.S. to allow refugees into the country. Johnson called the Biden administration's assurance that everyone was being vetted "lipstick on a pig," and alleged without any proof that the Biden administration is trying to cover up mistakes.
Let’s be clear about what we’re talking about here: Vetting for refugees is a sophisticated and complex system. According to the American Immigration Council, a non-partisan advocacy organization, the standard process for vetting potential refugees includes too many to list here. But know that background checks are run through the National Counterterrorism Center, the FBI and the Department of Defense.
Applications are denied in cases where there is a criminal history, past immigration violations, alleged connections to terrorist groups or communicable diseases. Applicants who are approved go onto more checks and processing and even have to sign a promissory note to repay the U.S. government for their travel costs.
I could go on about how these resettlement programs ensure that those entering are safe for our communities, but actual scientific and rigorous studies speak louder.
A 2019 Stanford University study titled “Does Halting Refugee Resettlement Reduce Crime? Evidence from the United States Refugee Ban” says no. “Overall, the results suggest that crime rates would have been similar had refugee arrivals continued at previous levels,” the authors wrote.
In a 2020 study, “Refugee Admissions and Public Safety: Are Refugee Settlement Areas More Prone to Crime?” the answer was also no. The authors noted a worldwide increase of resistance towards accepting refugees but wrote, “We fail to find any statistically significant evidence of refugee resettlements raising local arrest or offense rates.”
A 2021 paper from Istanbul Technical University, “Do Refugees Cause Crime?” also says nope. “The impact of immigration on crime continues to stir heated debates in public policy circles around the world ... because [host societies] are concerned of what they perceive as an impingement on their security with each new wave of migration inflow.” But, no, findings show “either null or negative effects of refugees on the incidence of criminal activity in the country.”
When I moved to Madison from Chicago, people asked me, quietly, how I liked it. It was an easy reply: People are super nice all over Wisconsin, whether in the cities or out in the very rural areas, where I used to teach English language learners. Everywhere I go in Wisconsin, people are very friendly and welcoming.
So whether the Afghan refugees stay in Wisconsin, move to reunite with family or leave to access resettlement services elsewhere, they can feel welcome in the Dairyland during their time here. Our state motto is “Forward” and what’s more forward-thinking than investing in those for whom our hospitality is a matter of life and death?
Cepeda, of Madison, can be reached at ejc@estherjcepeda.com and @estherjcepeda.