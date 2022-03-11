Esther J. Cepeda: Why is Ron Johnson courting Latinos? Because their votes are up for grabs

Someday in the not-too-distant future, the term “Latino vote” will die out quietly. No more talk of sleeping giants. No more voting “blocs” that are assumed to be easy gets for any Democrat who says nice things about Latinos whenever Republicans dehumanize immigrants.

Several prominent news stories in recent days have marveled at how the GOP is managing to attract the attention of Hispanic voters by funding community centers in Hispanic neighborhoods and financing the election campaigns of Latinos. In some cases, previously Democrat-identifying Hispanics switch their party.

This isn’t so surprising, really. I’ve been covering the demographic story of Hispanics in America since the results of the 2010 Census spurred a million headlines about the “coming demographic tsunami,” which implied Latinos were going to cause white people to go extinct.

It’s more the other way around, from what I can see.

Just ask any elementary school teacher in America, regardless of whether they teach in a rural, suburban or urban district -- Latinos are mixing in with other races. Across the K-12 school system and in colleges across the country, white, Asian, Black and Indigenous Latino-identifying young people with names such as Xochitl Smith, Kristie Ochoa, Brad Chavez and Rick Sanchez hint at a double identity.

And many, many American men and women have “traditional,” “white-sounding names” who may (or may not) speak Spanish but who identify as Mexican American, Cuban American, etc. due to their immediate ancestry.

Usually a group of people who all have one thing in common -- at least one ancestor from Latin America -- would be considered to have an affinity.

But that only makes sense in the context of believing, as some truly do, that all Latinos are illegal immigrants, that they all speak Spanish, and that they are all poor and undereducated.

Actually, the Latino population in this country represents a community-in-name-only with a wide range of educational levels, professional experiences, household incomes and varying degrees of attachment to Christian religions.

Democratic powerbrokers often ignore Latino voters because they believe that Republican opponents could never appeal to Hispanics.

Republicans, on the other hand, take nothing for granted. They know that they stand to do well with Latinos who are older (as in Generation X age and older), more closely linked to religious traditions, and Latinos who have higher-than-average household incomes.

This is despite huge skepticism about what real commitments Republicans can make (and keep) in an effort to “swing” Latinos, who are very impressionable at this time. A December Wall Street Journal poll on congressional races found that 37% of Hispanic voters favored a Democrat candidate, 37% favored a Republican candidate, while 22% of respondents said they were still undecided.

It's also true that lots of Latino voters cast their ballots for former President Donald Trump and other Republicans during the last election.

The progressive data analysis firm Catalist wrote in a report on “What Happened in 2020”: “Along with massive increases in turnout, Latino vote share as a whole swung towards Trump by 8 points in two-way vote share compared to 2016, though Biden-Harris still enjoyed solid majority (61%) support among this group. Some of the shift from 2016 appears to be a result of changing voting preferences among people who voted in both elections, and some may come from new voters who were more evenly split in their vote choice than previous Latino voters.”

Last month, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, was at a GOP-financed community center in a heavily immigrant and Latino Milwaukee neighborhood, trying to make nice by talking with actual Latinos about school vouchers, crime prevention and immigration policy.

Johnson and all other high-visibility candidates need to do the same -- Latinos are now Wisconsin’s largest “minority” group. And there’s no teasing out which ones are susceptible to a Republican “fiscally conservative, socially liberal” message.

In a story about the rise of Republican Latino legislators, Texas Monthly described the appeal: “Shared immigrant stories and opposition to Democratic Party policies that are unpopular in the region, combined with Trumpian rhetoric.”

I hate to say that I kinda get it.

Democrats have paid little more than lip service to Latino-centric concerns about the economy, education and health care, much less immigration -- a contentious topic that doesn’t define Latinos, but very much affects them and their families, even if they're U.S.-born.

And Democrats are, let's face it, a hot mess of internecine battles over high-minded liberal and progressive issues that seriously turn off working-class folks who are living through precarious times.

It’s difficult to estimate what percentage of Wisconsin’s approximately 190,000 registered Latino voters (they represent only 4% of all eligible voters) will turn out during the next midterm elections.

What’s easy is noting, for the umpteenth time, that Latino votes are up for grabs. Every political party should be doing whatever it takes to welcome, court and win over this growing, eager and non-homogenous electorate.

