Esther J. Cepeda: Why I quit teaching, again

I barely made it to the last day of summer school.

When my English language learners left our classroom after six weeks of math and literacy instruction in both Spanish and English, I was very proud of the work we had done.

The brutal, harrowing 2020-2021 school year -- which started “virtually” and ended in a painful hybrid of unsatisfying, socially distanced in-person instruction with some still-quarantined students getting the short end of the stick at home -- had finally ended. Summer semester would be different.

It was.

I got to teach a small group of dual language first graders, and we made the absolute most of our time together. We explored geometry and trajectory (and folding!) by making paper airplanes. We learned about centrifugal force from whirling on playground equipment. We became statisticians by making elaborate charts and colorful graphs to compare what everyone had done over the weekend and what pets the class owned.

We read in two languages, trying to make sense of all the words that sound just similar enough to be confusing. And we wrote in two languages, shoehorning Spanish accents and extra characters in addition to the ever-present periods, question marks or exclamation points which finish a complete sentence.