Esther J. Cepeda: Why I quit teaching, again

I barely made it to the last day of summer school.
When my English language learners left our classroom after six weeks of math and literacy instruction in both Spanish and English, I was very proud of the work we had done.
The brutal, harrowing 2020-2021 school year -- which started “virtually” and ended in a painful hybrid of unsatisfying, socially distanced in-person instruction with some still-quarantined students getting the short end of the stick at home -- had finally ended. Summer semester would be different.
It was.
I got to teach a small group of dual language first graders, and we made the absolute most of our time together. We explored geometry and trajectory (and folding!) by making paper airplanes. We learned about centrifugal force from whirling on playground equipment. We became statisticians by making elaborate charts and colorful graphs to compare what everyone had done over the weekend and what pets the class owned.
We read in two languages, trying to make sense of all the words that sound just similar enough to be confusing. And we wrote in two languages, shoehorning Spanish accents and extra characters in addition to the ever-present periods, question marks or exclamation points which finish a complete sentence.
Thanks to the school library’s magnanimity in keeping an extensive selection of bilingual and bicultural books, we learned about, yes, tamales, hot chocolate and tortillas (soooooo many tortilla books). But my students and I were also able to contrast cultural myths and contemporary stories from Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Cuba and Peru, which was eye-opening for someone who rarely saw her Mexicaness reflected in children’s literature, much less stories from other parts of Latin America.
The first time I quit teaching, in 2006, it wasn’t because bilingual and dual language education was misunderstood, under-resourced and often segregated students. It was a combination of burnout from ministering to traumatized students and families who needed a safe bilingual adult to help them navigate a new life in the United States and a fruitless battle with state bureaucracy over paperwork for my teaching license. I had to choose between losing my mind over a low-paying, high-stress job or move on to something less heartbreaking.
It didn’t take -- I was back in the classroom as soon as my own children were grown enough to not need me at home.
This year, though, suffered from disconnection from students and the pain that fellow teachers felt as they taught their students from home while their own children got the short shrift. It was a year of extra work of all kinds to make a million details function as if we were really having school, plus the terrible isolation and bedeviling (not to mention headache-inducing) burden of seemingly endless Zoom “classes.”
By the end of May, after trying to comfort students whose family members caught COVID, or attempting to engage students who had no mental or emotional bandwidth for the exquisite subtlety of elementary school math, the day’s stresses simply couldn’t be appeased with “self-care.” I needed to be done.
When I was asked to work summer school, fully in person, with a small group of Spanish speakers, however, I jumped at the chance.
It was great!
But I still wasn’t sleeping right and eating enough. I had bonded to my students so tightly that I knew their food preferences, pet names, favorite songs and their life hurts. But it felt like I was making little difference academically.
My student’s life challenges appeared insurmountable, hampering knowledge retention. At school the administration preached about expecting excellence, academic acceleration and on-the-fly remediation. People told me how incredibly important I was to my students because, if nothing else, they were learning that there are successful adults like them who went through similar travails and eventually succeeded.
Oooof, that’s a lot of responsibility to hang on the very few people of color who persist in education as full-time certified educators in a nation where nearly 80% of public school teachers are white and non-Hispanic.
As it is, teaching is a career which relies on women -- especially those teaching the youngest learners -- to spend their personal money and time on school supplies, snacks and materials for special projects. And those who teach the most vulnerable students take on a lot of unpaid mental and emotional labor -- just ask their families.
I need the break.
So I’m launching myself back into the world of spending more time with adults than with children, of getting to actually eat meals in the middle of the day instead of grazing on whatever I can eat in front of the copy machine. No more breathing, sleeping and eating “education” for a while.
It’s an extravagance most teachers can’t afford. And it feels selfish to prioritize my mental and physical health when my work is educating tomorrow’s leaders.
Just as I was wringing my hands about whether to keep doing what was expected of me, Simone Biles was called a “quitter” by some for listening to her mind and body in deciding to sit out key medal events in the Olympics.
She was brave. She demonstrated genuine self-love in a world where women -- especially women of color -- are required to value the needs of others over their own. The world needs role models, so Biles and others with her platform will have to lead the way. The women of color who can inspire change today will hopefully make our respective professions better for everyone tomorrow.
