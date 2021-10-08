Esther J. Cepeda: White folks can help end prohibition of marijuana

Beloved white people: Your neighbors of color need you out in the streets.
If the past few years has taught us anything, it’s that politicians pay attention when citizens protest in large numbers.
And, if you’ll recall, one of the defining characteristics of the protests against police violence last summer was the remarkable presence of white people out in the streets. Sometimes they stood beside people of color, sometimes behind them, other times they went so far as to form human shields to block police from harming Black demonstrators.
It’s been over a year since people of all ages, ethnicities and races protested in the streets to ask local law enforcement agencies to stop automatically treating people of color as dangerous suspects who deserve the least slack and the harshest handling.
At the time, it was said that white people were so passionate about protesting because they were the likeliest to be home, quarantined, and have the free time to understand the complex issues surrounding how police treat people of color in this country.
Today, things are looking grim.
Most people are, basically, back to their pre-pandemic activities, including work, and that naturally results in fewer people having the bandwidth to think outside their own life bubble.
That’s human.
But, beloved white people, us people of color need you.
Case in point: Last Sunday, about 100 or so people (myself included) marched from the UW-Madison Library Mall to the Capitol to protest our fine state being an island of prohibition of marijuana.
Let’s say that, considering COVID concerns, the Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival was decently well-attended. Billed as “the longest running cannabis legalization rally in the nation, and quite possibly the world,” I was interested to see who would show up.
The crowd was, as you’d expect, older and there was a lot of focus on health and safety concerns, i.e., access to medical marijuana and safe legal weed for those without documented medical needs for cannabis.
I marched with a sign that read, “Marijuana is medicine.” Other signs said, “Stop wasting police resources on weed,” “Marijuana is safer than alcohol,” and “A plant is not a crime.”
There was much talk of votes “counting” and of not letting the criminal justice system suck people in because they use non-prescribed weed to manage anxiety, depression, pain and a whole host of other ailments.
But I saw only one hastily drawn Black Lives Matter sign.
Yet, legalizing pot would be such an important step toward keeping young men and women of color out of the pipeline to prison.
“As the conversation around the country centers on policing, criminal and racial justice, and social equity, the topic of the War on Drugs must play a central part,” John Hudak, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution wrote on the Brookings blog. “For decades, the War on Drugs has been a tool to target Black and Brown Americans and change life trajectories in those communities for millions of people.”
Hudak’s book, “Marijuana: A Short History,” was updated and re-released in 2020. It “highlights how politicians across the political divide spent much of the 20th century using marijuana as a means of dividing America. By painting the drug as a scourge from south of the border to a ‘jazz drug’ to the corruptive intoxicant of choice for beatniks and hippies, marijuana as a drug and the laws that sought to control it played on some of America’s worst tendencies around race, ethnicity, civil disobedience, and otherness.”
Worse, Hudak says that although cannabis usage rates between whites and non-whites is similar, Black Americans are arrested for cannabis offenses at a rate of nearly 4:1, compared to whites. And in a nation with nearly 700,000 cannabis-related arrests each year (a number that was over 800,000 a few years ago), these policies affect an enormous number of Americans.”
Really there’s no easy fix to the legacy of drug criminalization policies because there are few programs in place to right past wrongs or to offer record-expungement for low-level cannabis offenses. There are even fewer checks in place to ensure that business owners of color in communities of color are able to reap the benefits of being able to sell marijuana legally in their own neighborhoods.
There are so many angles to consider, they’re far too many for this column. But the point is that it’s usually very simple to be an active and helpful ally to people of color in these matters.
Whatever your particular political triggers are -- access to abortion rights, legalization of cannabis, gerrymandering and voting restrictions -- consider going the extra step and reading about how that particular issue affects people of color.
You can also, as the Syracuse University guide to being a “better” ally suggests, listen more to people of color, gently call fellow white people out on their biases, let people of color lead discussions and get comfortable with discomfort.
Most importantly, though, is showing up. When white people show up for people of color -- whether to march in a protest, donate funds, sign petitions, call politicians or do other anti-racism work -- it gets noticed.
White Madisonians: You are well-meaning, you are potential allies and you want to help. So get out there and represent for what -- and who -- you believe in.
