Esther J. Cepeda: Where are the people who look like me?

I’ve been living in Madison long enough to conclude that there’s no central hub of Hispanic life here as there is in other cities.

A few examples: New York City has its heavily Puerto Rican Latin American diaspora mostly in the Bronx; Chicago has separate neighborhoods for Mexicans, Puerto Ricans, and Central and South Americans, among other groups; and last time I checked, Cleveland had the largest concentration of Latino residents (mostly Puerto Rican) in Ohio.

In Madison, I long to see the face of a fellow Latinos/Latinas -- not because I don’t love all the white, Black and other people, but because there seem to be so few of us that it feels necessary to acknowledge each other’s presence here as a fellow “other.”

According to the latest census numbers, the “Hispanic or Latino” percentage of both Madison and Wisconsin stands at 7%, which is about the same as the “Black or African American alone” population in the city as well as the state.

(For comparison’s sake, let’s note that at 9%, Madison has the largest population of people who identify as “Asian,” in contrast to them being only 3% of the population of Wisconsin as a whole. “American Indian and Alaska native,” and “Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islanders” represent less than 1% of Madison’s population.)