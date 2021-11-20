Esther J. Cepeda: What's the GOP's secret to success? Branding

I’m not going to stick my neck out for any massive institution’s cobbled-together training video on the thorny topic of sexual safety for students and staff — it might be awful.

But, seriously: Boo-hoo if it upsets white people to face a fact or two about how their neighbors are kept from pursuing life, liberty and happiness because of the color of their skin.

White people, it shouldn’t be a big deal to admit your life is better in this country simply because you have the power that comes with visibly belonging to the dominant group of the nation.

The crux of this matter is that a whole lot of people of color on the left want to convince white people that life did not become more just and equitable for non-whites after the signing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the Fair Housing Act of 1968 (even though that legislation clearly advanced the cause of equality).

It is understandable that, generally, people don’t want to talk about any of this — not with each other, not at all. Even white allies blanche at engaging in such conversations. It’s awkward to attempt to reckon with things that happened hundreds of years ago and don’t feel like they have any real impact on your life today. It’s all a real downer.