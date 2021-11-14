Esther J. Cepeda: Welcome to the child care crisis: 'We barely afford rent'

Young adults all over America are starting families, having been indoctrinated into believing that if they attended a four-year college, began a stable career, got married and had kids they will have “made it.”

What no one told today’s parents is that the same country that ardently welcomes babies will do almost nothing to help you raise them.

Instead, moms and dads are at a breaking point, doing things I could never have imagined.

“I’m about to get back into DoorDash because it’s something I can do with two kids in the car,” said Mildrea Hood, 29, a mother living in Whitefish Bay, referencing a popular grocery delivery app. “My sister does InstaCart with her kids.”

Hood is mother of Mateo, 4, and Markis, 18 months, who were both incredibly cooperative and calm while their mommy talked on the phone with me. I was introduced to Hood by Community Change, a nationwide organization working to “reshape our democracy and our economy to be just, equitable, and inclusive.”

Hood told me all about how she completed college, started a career in her chosen field, found an employed partner and started a family. But though Hood has high hopes for herself and her family, she feels crippled by the lack of affordable child care options in her Milwaukee suburb.