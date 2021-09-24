Esther J. Cepeda: We all have our blindspots when it comes to race

As a person of color who is new to both Wisconsin and Madison, a question I frequently get is: “Just how racist is it?”

The very fact that white people who hardly know me ask me this question tells me that they believe I am likely to have experienced racism here.

Racism is everywhere. Every person of color is vulnerable to it in any context.

But I also have my own blindspots, unconscious biases and probably some tired beliefs about people whose skin color is different from mine. John McWhorter, a passionate chronicler of the intersection between personal responsibility, the power of mindsets and racial justice, is black and probably isn’t immune to seeing someone first as a member or a race or ethnicity and then in terms of their humanity.

You are subject to this racial scrutiny, too, dear reader. You probably just never noticed it, if you’re white.

In this context, nothing is shocking about America’s Dairyland having a university campus on which very contentious and painful race issues bubble up. Sometimes they aren’t handled well, but they’re rarely a waste of students’ social justice efforts.