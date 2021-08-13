Esther J. Cepeda: Voices from Madison's Tent City

Madison has a homelessness problem. Anyone walking Downtown or driving down East Washington Avenue knows this because of increased panhandling and flimsy tarp shelters that have popped up around town.
Allies, advocates, public policy specialists and residents concerned about the Tent City filling out at Reindahl Park have a variety of ideas for how to deal with what is becoming a sprawling, and sometimes inhospitable collection of society’s most vulnerable people.
Suggestions to fix the problem cover all of the obvious stuff: More shelters, more social services, more mental health care and more jobs.
But the emphasis must be on the “all.” There’s no one approach that will “fix” this problem, as the people suffering from a near-total lack of resources will gladly tell you, if you’ll just ask and listen.
If you were to walk into Reindahl Park, let’s say on a day when the temperature was upwards of 90 degrees and rain storm and tornado warnings were driving people inside, you’d see a lot of unexpected sights:
A white elderly woman, sweaty, with her most precious belongings in her backpack (theft is rampant among residents of Tent City) raking the already rain-soaked ground in order to set up camp for the night.
“If I could just get a ride to a hotel, I have money,” she told me, gruffly. “I finally got my social security check and I need to get to a hotel so I can shower. And I need a place where I can wash my clothes -- I got soaked the other day,” the woman said, referring to Tuesday, the fifth consecutive day of severe thunderstorms and subtropical heat.
An upset elderly black man told me his motorized scooter had just been stolen.
“I was working at a bakery but I got hurt and couldn’t work anymore,” he told me, identifying himself only as Glenn. “I slept outside, on Milwaukee Street for a few days and then someone came by and just jumped on my scooter and took it.” He added that he feels that what the homeless population needs most is food.
Mo, a 52-year-old Black man, told me he has been living in Tent City for the past three months. Despite his imposing physical demeanor, he said he was scared most of the time.
“We’ve lost four people in the last two weeks, dead off heroin,” Mo said. He then introduced me to his friend Brandon, a late-twenties white man who had recently been hit in the face with a golf club and had his nose broken. “There’s a guy walking around out here with a machete,” Mo said. “It’s like Mad Max here at night.”
(I did actually spot a haunted-looking young white man walking around with a hand axe. He was holding it before him like a warning to stay away. We made eye contact and I heeded his silent warning.)
“I grew up in Madison, I would never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen here,” Mo said, referring to Tent City. “But people are flocking here from all over the country because they see that there’s a place to stay.”
“People need mental illness care, they need subsidized housing, access to programs, access to jobs,” Mo said. “People need hope -- they need to be told that they belong. I want to be treated like a human who still has a chance at a life, a chance to be a part of a community.”
The irony of the situation is that all of the energy, effort, will power and self-determination at work in Tent City is going to waste. Sure, the people who are attempting to make their homes there have mental illnesses (just like me), chronic health problems (like so many of us), and drug addictions (that is, addiction to non-legal drugs -- society seems pretty OK with legal addictions like alcoholism, cigarettes, coffee, etc.).
Everyone should see what else lives in Tent City: creativity, industry, agility, resourcefulness, the ability to work across collaborative teams, the organization of systems that make sense for daily changing circumstances. I also witnessed a lot of compassion, tenderness and order being forged out of chaos.
There is art being made in Tent City. Music. Sometimes people even dance.
People there need education, training, a pathway to college, a pathway to clean credit and a career that will pay a living wage. Our neighbors’ resourcefulness should not be wasted.
Jeana Corrado, 42, a white woman who serves a defacto leadership role in Tent City told me that when police cracked down on prime panhandling spots -- the Culvers near the East Towne Mall is a popular spot -- people got together and created schedules such that as soon as one person made their daily target (usually only $20), another could slot in on the corner until he or she met their own need.
Another white woman, Jessica Leroy, 40, found herself in Tent City after higher education debt and an addiction to meth relegated her to homelessness. Leroy said that many of the people she’s met are trying to organize, to make a positive impact on the camp.
“If we could just work with the city, we could manage the overflow of garbage, we could move our living spaces so that the community could use the playground and sports fields,” Leroy said. “We could start a recycling program, we could make sure that donations that are left at the edges of the park get to those who need them the most,” Leroy told me. Many of the people out here may be sick, but they’re willing to make something for themselves. If we could just partner better with the city, Madison could become a leader, the best example of how to deal with homelessness.”
