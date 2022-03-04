Esther J. Cepeda: This is leadership? Not when it comes to immigration

Kids in cages.

Kids in cages.

Kids in cages.

There, I said it.

I know a global pandemic is still going on, in addition to war in Ukraine and all sorts of other suffering. But we cannot forget that we still have an immigration crisis in the United States in which people, especially children, are still suffering.

Democratic-leaning organizations seem to have some unspoken agreement to steer clear of openly criticizing Team Biden on immigration, but children are still lost, families are separated and cruel treatment remains at our border.

It needs to end.

Those of us who were waiting for leadership on the immigration front were disappointed during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. He hit the usual beats: Provide a “pathway to citizenship” for "Dreamers," temporary status recipients, farmworkers and essential workers to help with the national labor shortages.

"Revise our laws so businesses have the workers they need and families don’t wait decades to reunite," Biden said. "It’s not only the right thing to do — it’s the economically smart thing to do."

Ugh. Immigration advocacy groups began framing humanitarian issues as economic puzzles with built-in solutions because -- the thinking went, over a decade ago -- that using cold hard business facts about immigrants’ worth as human capital would get certain conservatives to re-imagine how immigration reform could pay off.

It’s a strategy that will never pay off big because so many legislators, in Washington and beyond, don’t care about facts. They care only about promoting a boogeyman wedge issue that relies on demonizing immigrants.

“Pathway to citizenship” and “reform” are the most vague and simplistic platitudes you can make on immigration. This is what the Biden administration calls leadership?

It’s true the Biden administration has already done much for immigrants and refugees. According to the National Immigration Forum’s Score Card:

“In its first year in office, the Biden administration has made hundreds of reforms to the immigration system. These changes have come in the form of executive orders, memoranda, updated guidelines, DOJ decisions, and signing legislation into law. In many cases, they have resulted in real, substantial progress toward a more just, humane immigration system that works for all Americans.”

There’s just so much left to be done. People who were brought to this country as children and got temporary legal status, as well as refugees with temporary protected status, are being herded into the shadows as program time limits run out. The immigration courts continue to be clogged due to case overload -- backlogs are staggering, and the immigration courts have been hobbled by COVID.

These situations are bad enough. But according to the Immigration Forum, 1 million migrants were turned away last year at the border without any access to the very asylum our nation’s law guarantees to those who qualify. They say that refugee resettlement “sits at record lows just as immigrant detention is increasing back to pre-pandemic highs.”

The forum also estimates that 1,000 families separated by the Trump administration have not yet been reunited.

On that front, the nonprofit advocacy organization Kids in Need of Defense (KIND) is calling on the White House to set explicit policy that parents and children not be separated unless it’s an exceptional case, such as human trafficking (which KIND and other experts call rare).

Other organizations have views into our current immigration crisis:

“One year into the Biden administration, some of the most severe Trump-era policies that have decimated access to asylum — commonly known as ‘Title 42’ and ‘Remain in Mexico’ — remain in force,” said The International Rescue Committee, a nongovernmental organization, in a recent report. "These measures effectively ‘externalize’ asylum beyond U.S. borders, making U.S. territory unreachable to foreign nationals -- even if they are exercising their human right to seek asylum -- and require Mexico and other countries to carry increasingly challenging burdens to meet humanitarian needs. Rather than welcoming with dignity, asylum seekers’ rights continue to be violated by the U.S.”

Lastly, the International Organization for Migration's Missing Migrants Project estimates that over 650 migrants died at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2021 -- a 24% jump from the previous high of 524 posted in 2019, prior to the pandemic, under then-President Donald Trump (And higher than during the Obama administration when, in 2016, a high of 412 was reported, representing a 58% change.)

Children are still in detention without their parents. Many families are still separated. We must not forget them.

Cepeda, of Madison, can be reached at ejc@estherjcepeda.com and @estherjcepeda.