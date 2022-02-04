Esther J. Cepeda: The Superhero Industrial Complex snags men

Two decades ago, I imagined that one of the perks of raising boys instead of daughters would be that they'd never have to bear the pain of the fantastically unrealistic body expectations society inflicts on women.

The very idea is now preposterous.

Today, young men are bombarded by the firehose of Hollywood film footage and social media #inspo pictures that demand men, too, be shaped, coiffed, groomed and polished just so.

According to some estimates, the men’s grooming market will be worth a little over $81 billion by 2024. This plus the multibillion-dollar superhero movie franchise industry (some call it the Superhero Industrial Complex) have made men constantly compare themselves to dudes in men's magazines, on screens and in real life.

In 2019, social science researchers published a study in the journal Evolutionary Psychological Science that tracked guys’ eye movements. They found that men are so attuned to having a high shoulder-to-hip ratio (SHR) that men check out other men’s chests more than women do.

“Eye movements showed that men viewed the chest region of other men ... and they had longer dwell time on chests of male stimuli with higher SHRs, while no significant difference was found for dwell time on chests of female stimuli varying in SHR,” the paper’s abstract concluded.

I pity young men the most.

Writing on the entertainment news website DigitalSpy, David Opie noted: “Much has changed since Adam West rocked an attainable physique in the '60s Batman TV show. Even in the early 2000s, male and female superheroes alike sported vaguely realistic body types, but that all changed in the wake of the [Marvel Cinematic Universe’s] first phase. While they're not solely responsible for the increasingly homogenized superheroes who now appear on screen, it's fair to say that Marvel's multibillion-dollar success has certainly encouraged other studios to follow suit.”

I know that every one of the men in my close circle believes that “heroes” look jacked, ripped, swole -- insert your favorite slang for “super-muscular.” And that women think it’s sexy and attractive.

(Neither of those things are givens. Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. And that research I mentioned earlier? It basically said that women don’t look at guys’ chests as much as men do).

But this “superhero effect'' is unmistakable.

Kumail Nanjiani Kumail Nanjiani's physical transformation from stand-up comedian to bulging superhero is disturbing.

Many “real men” -- especially very young men who want to reach the exalted heights of six-pack abs and bulging pecs -- are going around hungry and a little malnourished. And sore. And maybe a little injured from pushing themselves too much. And probably terribly constipated from slurping down protein drinks, energy drinks and any number of “vitamins” or other quasi-medicinal dietary supplements without drinking enough plain water.

Look, don’t take one worried mom’s word for it -- a Vulture.com profile of comedian Kumail Nanjiani’s incredible metamorphosis from the body of a stand-up funny man into a “cut,” glistening gym rat for the Marvel movie "Eternals" will pain you to read.

It’s not the portrait of a self-actualized human living their best life at the pinnacle of a great artistic endeavor.

“I know exactly what I weigh every day, and if I could change something, I would love to not have to think about that,” Nanjiani said.

(Me too, Kumail. Me, and nearly every woman in America.)

Despite the press coverage surrounding Nanjiani’s incredible makeover being mostly positive, the Vulture profile declares: “Nanjiani doesn’t think anyone should do what he did.”

Here’s an alternative: Can we all try to be humans who compliment and connect with others via verbal affection that doesn’t hinge on physical appearance?

I mean, who doesn’t cringe when someone else starts to say, “You look ...”?

I’m not bashing all compliments about appearance. I love compliments as much as anyone, but we all need a little more self-love in this world. A good start is to normalize simply talking about our appearances a little less.

Don’t do it for me, or for movie stars who get paid handsomely to transform their bodies.

Do it for every person in your life who’s chasing a number on a scale, clothing in a certain size, and the way they think they’ll feel when they attain approval and acceptance.

