Esther J. Cepeda: The best 3 schools at producing teachers of color

I recently wrote about the need for public schools in Madison to be of a high enough quality that people want to settle into their careers and consider starting families here. The people that UW-Madison and the city's tech sector attract need to know their children can receive viable educational experiences from our schools.

Obviously, that’s an argument that appeals strongly to hiring organizations that want to recruit and retain talent in Madison.

But the more pressing issue is ensuring that the students in Madison public schools — the majority of whom are underserved children of color — learn to read, write and do math at their appropriate grade level.

There are so many issues, and most prominent are out-of-school factors such as poverty. But inside the schools, success is all about teacher quality.

One longitudinal study showed that when kindergarten students were randomly assigned to teachers of different expertise levels, the students who were assigned to more experienced kindergarten teachers had higher test scores and higher earnings at age 27.

But expert teachers are hard to find. They need to not only experts in the minutiae of their subject matter, but also rigorously trained to be able to teach their subject in a variety of different ways for learners with varying degrees of background knowledge and skills.

Especially in Wisconsin.

According to the National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ), a recent data dive into how often teachers pass their certification tests found that 76% of Wisconsin test-takers pass the elementary content licensure test on the first try.

That’s not bad, per se. But the NCTQ researchers warn that this average number potentially masks significant variation between schools, which have pass rates for first attempts at tests ranging from 40% to 100%.

Think about that: In our state, some colleges or universities have accepted candidates to their education program and then, at the end of the program, 60% of the would-be teachers take the certification test and fail.

That’s a loss.

As it is, teaching has historically attracted students from the bottom of their high school graduating class because it’s not a high-paying, high-prestige job. (One North Carolina assistant principal wrote a blog post comparing how the starting pay at Chipotle is higher than the pay for first-year educators in his state.)

High school guidance counselors tend to point students with high reading and math scores toward the lucrative science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields, not teaching.

Worse, the NCTQ’s data showed that one-third of Wisconsin test-takers who fail their certification exams -- one of the final steps before earning a teaching license -- don’t try again.

And worse still is that that rate rises to 51% for teachers of color.

Understand that all students need teachers of color from kindergarten through high school. The students of color need role models, safe haven adults and confidants, while white students need to see non-white experts leading instruction so they can get used to living in a diverse society that values diversity, inclusion and equality.

NCTQ observes that, for the most part, only Wisconsin’s most selective teacher preparation programs, and programs with students who are wealthy, enjoy high pass rates.

The less selective programs, which also tend to enroll lower-income students -- as measured by the proportion of students who are getting federal education grants based on need -- are likeliest to have the lowest pass rates.

I could rail at the injustice of it, or play the name and shame game on these schools that are basically being paid tuition and not truly preparing students for their culminating exam.

Instead, I want to share a small ray of light: The NCTQ identified three Wisconsin teacher preparation programs that put these expectations on their head and managed to attract lower-income students, many of whom are people of color. These programs got them through and into schools.

They are:

UW-Madison: First-attempt pass rates for their test takers of color exceeds the state’s average first-time pass rate -- 100%, compared with 76% across the state. (This highly selective program enjoys a very favorable reputation in education circles, so it’s no surprise.)

Cardinal Stritch University, a moderately selective institution with more Pell grant recipients (38%) than average (35%): It's average first-attempt pass rate on the certification test is 77%, compared with 76% across the state.

Alverno College, a less selective school that also has more Pell grant recipients (57%) than average (35%). Its average first-attempt pass rate on the test is 77%, compared with 76% across the state.

Best of all: Both Alverno College and Cardinal Stritch boast the most diverse teacher prep enrollment in the state.

How do they do it? How do these two schools find more students of color, enroll them, get them through the program and then successfully through the testing and certification process?

That will be for another day -- stay tuned. For now, a round of applause for these three Wisconsin schools. They’re out there doing the work and getting the results. They are beacons of hope.

Cepeda, of Madison, can be reached at ejc@estherjcepeda.com and @estherjcepeda.