Esther J. Cepeda: Step into one family's struggle after State Street shooting in Madison

“I thought Madison was going to be a whole different, slower pace from Chicago — but,” Grant told me in a phone interview less than a week before her son, 19-year-old Katoine (pronounced KAY-Twon) Richardson, goes to court to answer for charges of possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest, among other charges. He was initially erroneously linked to an early October shooting of a police officer on State Street, which actually occurred when another officer’s gun discharged during a curfew violation stop.

I asked her to recall the harrowing first week after the incident hit the media.

“It was so frightening, I got a call from him — he’d been able to video call me on his cell phone, and I got a ride down there and asked to talk to him,” Kristie told me. “I could see him in the back of the police car. For almost an hour we were on the phone and we were both asking questions, but they said they couldn’t answer anything for us. I was only told he was being taken to jail to get booked for supposedly shooting at a police officer and resisting arrest. I asked if they would let me talk to him, and they said, ‘Yes.’ But then they drove off with him.”

At least she didn’t have to watch her son get irreparably harmed, physically.