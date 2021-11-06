Esther J. Cepeda: Step into one family's struggle after State Street shooting in Madison

My sons are 20 and 22 years old. They both eschewed college and are out hustling in hourly and gig economy jobs. Neither has the look most people conjure in their minds when they hear the phrase “clean-cut, All-American boy.”
They’ve each taken their turns worrying me terribly — grades that left me agonizing about their college and career prospects, late-night calls from local law enforcement that still give me shivers.
Each son was strictly taught to do exactly as a police officer, or other authority figure, says. Their white dad stressed this to them, too, though the boys’ white names, their mostly white skin and their socioeconomic status has certainly kept them insulated from any real trouble.
As parents we do our very best and then just hold faith in our kids’ ability to navigate life in a way that makes sense to them. And if I asked you to believe me when I say my sons are good kids, I have the feeling you’d probably cede me the point. Keep this in mind as I tell you all about Kristie Grant’s last two weeks.
Grant, 45, is a resident of Madison who moved here four years ago from the embattled and — no exaggeration whatsoever — mortally dangerous Englewood neighborhood on Chicago’s south side. She relocated her five children to Madison’s Southwest Side after her second oldest son bore witness to a grisly drive-by shooting at a young cousin’s birthday party. She feared that his A’s and B’s at school, and his preternatural skills playing basketball, wouldn’t be enough to shield him from bloodshed.
“I thought Madison was going to be a whole different, slower pace from Chicago — but,” Grant told me in a phone interview less than a week before her son, 19-year-old Katoine (pronounced KAY-Twon) Richardson, goes to court to answer for charges of possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest, among other charges. He was initially erroneously linked to an early October shooting of a police officer on State Street, which actually occurred when another officer’s gun discharged during a curfew violation stop.
I asked her to recall the harrowing first week after the incident hit the media.
“It was so frightening, I got a call from him — he’d been able to video call me on his cell phone, and I got a ride down there and asked to talk to him,” Kristie told me. “I could see him in the back of the police car. For almost an hour we were on the phone and we were both asking questions, but they said they couldn’t answer anything for us. I was only told he was being taken to jail to get booked for supposedly shooting at a police officer and resisting arrest. I asked if they would let me talk to him, and they said, ‘Yes.’ But then they drove off with him.”
At least she didn’t have to watch her son get irreparably harmed, physically.
In the hours and days that followed, Katoine and his entire family have been on an emotionally and financially challenging rollercoaster. From figuring out how to connect with Freedom, Inc. (the nonprofit that works with people from low- to no-income communities of color and helped raise bail to get Katoine out) to finding transportation to pick up Katoine’s impounded car on just a few hours’ notice before having to pay stiff fines, it’s been nightmarish.
Plus, when work found out about what happened, they fired Katoine, making it harder for him to support his daughter and her mother. He’d been working up to three shifts a day, she said, as a temporary worker through a staffing agency.
And the mental toll from the experience continues to play itself out.
No one, for instance, will be able to make up for Katoine missing his daughter’s first birthday, which happened while he was in custody. Or for the intense trauma this has caused some of Katoine’s siblings. “His sister is in the eighth grade and idolizes him, and she was just crying and crying so bad when she found out,” Kristie said. “It got to where some of the kids at school were saying stuff about Katoine, and she’s getting into altercations even though he sat her down and told her not to pay anyone no mind about it.”
Kristie and Katoine’s dad, who still lives in Chicago, cried together, first relieved that their son was alive and healthy and then worried that he was going to prison, saddened that their combined efforts didn’t pan out how they’d hoped. Surely most parents out there can understand how disillusioned this family must be by the hard climb they’ve had in life. Kristie, herself, has had to answer for her son with coworkers, neighbors and others.
“I don’t know what anyone can do for him at this point,” Kristie concluded. “In Madison, as far as most people know, he tried to shoot a cop.”
“He told me, ‘Mom, they lied on me, they did me wrong,’” Kristie told me. She explained that Katoine is not an angel or faultless. And yes, he has — against her wishes — carried a gun for protection. He simply does not feel safe in Madison and felt he needed it.
If police officers (even officers of color) were not intrinsically scared of black and brown people, if expungement of juvenile records were easy for low-income people to accomplish, if it wasn’t so easy for the criminal justice system to tear through people’s lives, maybe Katoine and his family wouldn’t have had to find all their business — including pictures from Katoine’s Facebook account from when he was under 18 — scattered across the pages and airwaves of most of the media in Madison.
“Justice would be for help to get all this off Katoine’s record and for help for him to move away from here,” Kristie said. “His life in Madison is over. He’ll always have the police picking on him here.”
That will have to come later. For now, Katoine is relying on a system that prides itself on guaranteeing innocence until guilt is proven.
When Kristie Grant tells us, “That’s my boy, you’ll see … he’s innocent,” I hope those with the power to decide can find the grace to step into this family’s struggles. Let’s try to give her the same benefit of the doubt we’d give any other mother with sons who might not initially be seen by their community as “good kids.”
Cepeda, of Madison, can be reached at ejc@estherjcepeda.com and @estherjcepeda.