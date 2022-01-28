Esther J. Cepeda: Stand firm if schools try to close again

Holy cow, did I expect an avalanche of infuriated email when I wrote that the schools need to be open and stay open a couple weeks ago.

But, no. The crickets chirped.

It cements my belief that teachers want to be in school teaching, kids want to be in a safe place where they can be with their friends, and the adults in their lives need the assurance of having their children cared for so adults can work.

As we wind our way into the third year of our global pandemic, it’s time to start thinking about what “normal, everyday” life -- work, school, recreation -- looks like with the constant threat of a deadly viral outbreak.

But first, we need to understand the toll that school closures have had on America’s children.

Consultants McKinsey and Co. crunched data from multiple sources and estimated that, at the end of the 2020-2021 academic year, students were on average five months behind in mathematics and four months behind in reading. As ever, historically disadvantaged students were hit way harder.

According to McKinsey, “In math, students in majority Black schools ended the year with six months of unfinished learning, students in low-income schools with seven. High schoolers have become more likely to drop out of school, and high school seniors, especially those from low-income families, are less likely to go on to postsecondary education. And the crisis had an impact on not just academics but also the broader health and well-being of students, with more than 35% of parents very or extremely concerned about their children’s mental health.”

The costs of these academic and mental impacts are, according to the analysis, far-reaching and could have lasting effects that include not attending college and finding a job that can sustain a meaningful life. McKinsey and Co. says that “unless steps are taken to address unfinished learning, today’s students may earn $49,000 to $61,000 less over their lifetime, owing to the impact of the pandemic on their schooling. The impact on the U.S. economy could amount to $128 billion to $188 billion every year as this cohort enters the workforce.”

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights wrote a stark report “Education in a Pandemic: The Disparate Impacts of COVID-19 on America’s Students,” citing 11 observations about the dire situations too many kids are in. Some are obvious such as academic achievement disparities growing wider, and special learners and English learners falling even further behind than their same-grade peers.

Others are chilling. One observation reads: “Heightened risks of sexual harassment, abuse and violence during the pandemic, including from household members as well as intimate partners, and online harassment from peers and others, affect many students and may be having a continued disparate impact on K-12 and postsecondary girls and women and students who are transgender, non-binary or gender non-conforming.”

I could tell you some hair-raising stories about how, yes, these sorts of issues do come up with children as young as kindergarten. But the facts themselves are damning. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “emergency department visits for suspected suicide attempts among adolescents jumped 31% in 2020, compared with 2019. In February and March of this year, emergency department visits for suspected suicide attempts were 51% higher among girls aged 12–17 than during the same period in 2019.”

Kids need school to remain open. It’s not their fault that this society has such a threadbare safety net that, for low-income students, schools are the sole place that has order and routine, access to food and clean water, and access to a school nurse and other staff when things aren’t going right.

Teachers now are working double- and triple-time to “be there” for their students despite the challenges in the classroom and the challenges at home.

Though there were inklings school might close due to the bitter cold last week, my old teaching buddies celebrated that school would be on despite freezing classrooms most of the day.

One of my past co-workers, Mark Baumgartner, an eighth-grade teacher in Madison, posted on Facebook: “The hardest thing about teaching right now is having no idea what it looks like, sounds like, feels like to meet a student's needs while everything is on fire”

Meeting needs is the right way to put it. In a humane and just world, our most vulnerable students would not have to rely on individual teacher efforts to help them learn and succeed.

So the next time another COVID variant comes around, we need to stand firm in the face of closing schools again. Though in-person teaching carries a risk for everyone, it may have to be a worthwhile risk if it prevents the cure from being worse than the disease.

