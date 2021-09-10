Esther J. Cepeda: ‘Spot the terrorist’ missed its target in the wake of 9/11

You have to remember, it was 2001. There were no smartphones to “blow up” with notifications and text messages from people checking in. No one in my family was anywhere near New York or any of the other locations that were targeted that day. I didn’t have any acquaintances there.

As far as I knew -- in that time between when the first tower became engulfed in flames and when the local newspapers put out unprecedented (in my lifetime) afternoon editions describing the scope of the carnage -- there was no reason for me to worry too much. It wasn’t going to really affect me.

Ha!

Though I was 850 miles from New York City, once the skies quieted from planes being grounded, local curfews were imposed. People started lining up to fill their gas tanks. My mommy friends ran to the grocery store. People left work to get home and take it all in.

The next day, the birds were still alone in the skies, but now cops were everywhere. The whole situation became terrifying for most people, whether they had a connection to the event or not.

But in my quiet, suburban subdivision there was only one person -- my nextdoor neighbor -- who I knew felt genuinely worried for their own safety. (The Japanese were rounded up into internment camps in the 1940s, remember.)