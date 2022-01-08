Esther J. Cepeda: Spider-Man highlights our multicultural world

Caoile continued: “Furthermore, apart from Ned’s brief translations, the Tagalog isn’t accompanied by subtitles, so only those who understand Tagalog would catch some of Mary Rivera’s comedic delivery. In both of my screenings, I laughed alongside other Filipinos who were audibly amused by Ned’s Lola while everyone else in the theater was left to wonder what was going on.”

I did not understand all of what Ned’s grandma said, and I was perfectly OK with that. That’s life on the streets of the United States, where 350 different languages are spoken and tracked by the U.S. Census Bureau. And while I didn’t have the benefit of my Filipino nephews or my cousin-in-law beside me to tell me what was said, it was very clear that Ned’s little wrinkled grandma in her house dress was giving Spider-Man the what-for. And it was great!

“Even the mere detail that Ned calls her ‘Lola,’ the Tagalog word for grandmother, is a moment of representation that Filipinos rarely see on the big screen,” Caoile wrote.