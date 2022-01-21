Esther J. Cepeda: So this is yoga, and I've made it three weeks

Sure, riding a bike eventually becomes a habit that doesn’t require conscious thought. Most of us, though, have long forgotten all the deliberate, effortful practice and targeted mistake-correction and scraped knees and elbows that go into learning to ride a bike.

What we need, Eyal says, is a routine.

But you have to buy into the idea that you have to find a way to deal with the discomfort of building the skill.

Let me put it this way: I want to have a stronger, healthier body, but I don’t like all of the defining characteristics of yoga (slowness/gentleness, going inward, connecting to the self) that are precisely why my doctor insists that I need it.

What I require is a routine that will make it easier for me to get over the anxiety, boredom and/or fear I have about committing to a practice that spans eons.

Will a routine save this year’s resolution or will yoga hit the trash pile before February dawns?

We are humans living in a society that tells us we are wasting our lives if we aren’t optimizing every last second to get stronger, smarter, fitter and faster every day.