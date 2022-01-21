Esther J. Cepeda: So this is yoga, and I've made it three weeks

My hands hurt. A lot.
They hurt so much that I bought several pairs of supportive gloves, the kind woven with the finest copper threads, to adequately support the joints of the hand.
My hands ache and yell at me in pain (yes, even as I type this column). I don’t know whether it’s the cold working its barometric witchcraft on my knuckles or arthritis or the copper gloves or that my virtual yoga teacher keeps asking me to “anchor” my hands into my mat (as I struggle to breathe and not collapse) for better posture.
You’re probably going through something similar.
January has become the land of 30-day challenges, designed to kickstart a full year of resolutions to get fit, “finally start drinking enough water,” read on paper, stay off your phone, wrangle finances, write a novel, meditate and more.
The reasoning, in the words of a life coach blogger, goes like this: “Big goals and dreams are made up of tons of tiny choices. If you make good choices every day, your life will just get better overall. And the next 30 days will pass whether you like it or not, so you might as well use it productively!”
Well, how have the first three weeks of January gone for you?
I can’t complain. I’m hoping my body hurts more and differently because I really am making progress at yoga, which is my challenge. Plus, I’m actually finding a way to meditate for 20 minutes a day.
The month is still young, however. I can easily see myself not doing yoga one day and then never doing it again.
In recent years, the idea of “habit” has risen as yet another attempt to ensure you do all the things you’re supposed to do: Get enough exercise, rest and nourishment of all different kinds, daily.
Habit expert Nir Eyal -- he’s written several books about how to create habit-forming products -- says we are confusing the terms “habit” and “routine.”
“The idea of building a habit is very appealing," Eyal writes on his blog Nir and Far. “The popular notion that tasks can be put on autopilot makes habits sound effortless. Wouldn’t it be great if you could simply make a habit out of doing tasks like exercising, journaling, paying bills, or running a side business? Unfortunately, you can’t. Habits don’t work that way.”
Instead, Eyal says one must realize that you can’t make drudgery effortless.
Sure, riding a bike eventually becomes a habit that doesn’t require conscious thought. Most of us, though, have long forgotten all the deliberate, effortful practice and targeted mistake-correction and scraped knees and elbows that go into learning to ride a bike.
What we need, Eyal says, is a routine.
But you have to buy into the idea that you have to find a way to deal with the discomfort of building the skill.
Let me put it this way: I want to have a stronger, healthier body, but I don’t like all of the defining characteristics of yoga (slowness/gentleness, going inward, connecting to the self) that are precisely why my doctor insists that I need it.
What I require is a routine that will make it easier for me to get over the anxiety, boredom and/or fear I have about committing to a practice that spans eons.
Will a routine save this year’s resolution or will yoga hit the trash pile before February dawns?
We are humans living in a society that tells us we are wasting our lives if we aren’t optimizing every last second to get stronger, smarter, fitter and faster every day.
Forget all that stuff. Nothing is wrong with betterment, but you really must be kind to yourself.
So try lots of things. Keep trying new things and maybe try some old things again and see if they work now.
Whatever small achievements you attain are worth celebrating. And by small achievements, I do mean: Just getting through every day of the second year of a global pandemic.
If you’re reading this, you stayed in the game for most of January. And hey, pal, whether you did it with habits, routines or just grim resolve -- I’m proud of you. Keep going.
Cepeda, of Madison, can be reached at ejc@estherjcepeda.com and @estherjcepeda.