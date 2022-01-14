Esther J. Cepeda: Schools need to be open and stay open

Virtual instruction was an agony. And after the return to in-person instruction failed to entice all families back, it became painfully obvious that school is one of those things that doesn’t work if it isn’t required, and reliably open and operational all the time.

Our schools need all kids -- the affluent ones and the ones who lack, those with tons of book smarts and those with all different kinds of strengths -- together in classrooms.

Yes, even now.

There is no “right” answer for all communities, much less all school districts. But in places where the school is the primary caregiver to a critical mass of families with too few resources to make up for kids missing in-class instruction, schools need to be open and stay open.

It’s understandable that fear over an ever-mutating virus kept schools closed for so long. But at the end of the 2020-2021 academic school year, plenty of research had suggested that schools were, for the most part, extremely safe for students and teachers. And other research said that the neediest and most academically stunted students were poised to experience the most learning loss -- if those students returned to the school system at all.