Esther J. Cepeda: Schools need to be open and stay open

COVID has divided people. Some of us take the virus as a serious health risk. Others believe it is, at best, a federal overreaction to a mild illness and, at worst, a government conspiracy to control people through pharmaceuticals.
But according to Derek Thompson, a staff writer at The Atlantic, the next big fight about our enduring pandemic is between those who are still willing to make sacrifices to rid the country of COVID and its variants, and those who are ready to live much as in the before-times.
“About 9,000 Americans are dying of COVID every week," Thompson wrote. "Preliminary state data suggest that more than 90% of today’s deaths are still among unvaccinated people. This year, COVID is on pace to kill more than 300,000 unvaccinated people who would, quite likely, avoid death by getting two or three shots. The risk of death from omicron for boosted, healthy adults under 50 seems to be somewhere between that of riding a bike and going on an airplane. In isolation, this statistic makes the vaxxed-and-done perspective a no-brainer ... . But a pandemic is more than the sum of individual healthy-adult experiences.”
You could divide up the members of any organization along this tectonic fault, but schools are among the most contested community spaces grappling with how to move forward. This is because it’s hard to make broad public health policies intended for “everyone.” The “average” numbers hide the distance between, for instance, how a policy impacts solidly middle-class people and those with far fewer resources.
Because I’m no longer an employee of the Madison School District, I can say with 100% certainty that for many, many students, academic year 2020-2021 was perfectly fine, regardless of the interruption to “regular” school that lasted from March 2020 until April 2021. Not great, but fine.
A small portion even did better with the option to learn from home -- the change in social dynamics enabled certain learners to thrive in less-structured environments.
But the vast majority of the students who were low-income, had special learning needs or came from homes where English is not the dominant language spoken -- or all three, in the case of many of my students -- experienced profound interruptions to the highly structured, safe and focused environment which assumed that, during a “regular” school year, that they could make any academic gains at all.
For students like these -- and here I’m talking specifically about all the students who had no caregiver available to navigate the move to virtual learning, the technical requirements of myriad education platforms, and all of the “asynchronous” work that teachers assigned to keep kids engaged -- last year was an unmitigated failure.
And last April when school finally opened, it didn’t always help the most vulnerable students -- many of them literally threw in the towel and decided not to come back. One student, a fifth-grader at the time, told me as much and didn’t make it to school more than a handful of times all year.
Virtual instruction was an agony. And after the return to in-person instruction failed to entice all families back, it became painfully obvious that school is one of those things that doesn’t work if it isn’t required, and reliably open and operational all the time.
Our schools need all kids -- the affluent ones and the ones who lack, those with tons of book smarts and those with all different kinds of strengths -- together in classrooms.
Yes, even now.
There is no “right” answer for all communities, much less all school districts. But in places where the school is the primary caregiver to a critical mass of families with too few resources to make up for kids missing in-class instruction, schools need to be open and stay open.
It’s understandable that fear over an ever-mutating virus kept schools closed for so long. But at the end of the 2020-2021 academic school year, plenty of research had suggested that schools were, for the most part, extremely safe for students and teachers. And other research said that the neediest and most academically stunted students were poised to experience the most learning loss -- if those students returned to the school system at all.
“When you match up the long list of harms when kids are out of schools against this idea that we’re just going to close for two days or a week or two weeks, which might turn into three weeks, who knows?" said public health expert Joe Allen, an associate professor at the Harvard Chan School, in a recent interview posted on Harvard University’s website. "I think that’s a mistake. ... Schools should not close.”
Let’s make that: Schools must not close.
The Madison School District must instill confidence in teachers and staff by enforcing vaccination and quarantining mandates, and providing all the masks and personal protective equipment required for effectively interacting with students.
It also must instill confidence in their students’ families by not attempting to react too swiftly to indicators of increasing risk. Madison School District parents and students should have been spared the rough start to the second half of the school year caused by a last-minute switch to virtual learning with short notice to families.
There’s no other choice. This virus, sadly, will be with us for a long time and our kids’ simply do not have the luxury of waiting to return to a school life they can count on.
Cepeda, of Madison, can be reached at ejc@estherjcepeda.com and @estherjcepeda.