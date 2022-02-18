Esther J. Cepeda: School Board can be a grind — especially for women

Back in 2017, mere months after President Donald Trump took office, the education website "The 74" published a pie-in-the-sky editorial. It suggested the same political activism that sent millions of women to the streets of Washington, D.C., that winter could be harnessed to feed a school board-based pipeline for local and national legislative roles.

Five years on, it's unclear why anyone would want to start there.

“School board members across the United States have endured a rash of terroristic threats and hostile messages ignited by roiling controversies over policies on curtailing the coronavirus, bathroom access for transgender students and the teaching of America’s racial history,” Reuters recently reported in an investigation titled “Schools Under Siege.”

Reuters interviewed 33 board members in 15 states and reviewed threatening messages it obtained from those harassed and through public records requests. It found over 220 such messages in just its small sample of districts. This included school officials or parents in 15 different counties who received or witnessed threats they considered serious enough to report to police.

Many of the threatening messages are too vulgar and explicit to be repeated in any detail -- threats of and references to grisly killing, showing up at schools armed, antisemitism, lynchings and threats of sexual violence against staff.

This sort of insurrection-spirited behavior won't surprise many teachers and school district staff. They understand exactly how pockets of angry community members can gather to form blocs of vociferous outrage over hot-button issues affecting children from kindergarten through senior year of high school.

Last spring in northern Illinois suburban school districts where I used to teach, my former colleagues were reporting alarming and nearly violent behaviors at school board meetings. The temperature of these clashes alone were enough to spook members of the predominantly female workforce of the schools, many of whom live and enroll their children in the same districts where they teach.

Because of the global pandemic, we are living through some of the most divisive political times in recent memory. So it’s no surprise that school board meetings have become a place where “commonsense measures” go to die, depending on your definition of common sense.

But the greater question might be: How many women who thrilled at the idea of starting their political careers at the school board level have already been burned out?

In 2017, the news website Politico said that most female school board members don’t strive for higher office once their term is over: “They get the best political training in America, and then they go home.”

We take amazing women with great potential as future leaders or legislators and encourage them to start out on school boards where they must go up against some of the nation’s pettiest stakeholders and most sclerotic bureaucracies.

And this was even before school board meetings became ground zero for bombastic arguments about mask mandates, gender issues and critical race theory.

Last summer, a local school board member told me how challenging her service continued to be. She wasn’t talking about whether the opportunity might take her into the wider world of politics because she saw so much work still to be done in the schools.

School board seats can be invaluable experience for a future legislator. But research has shown that women tend to say they join school boards because they want to serve their communities by making the schools work better. They’re focused on problem solving, creating unity and providing leadership that often derives its authority from being a mom of a student in the district. Subsequent elected positions aren’t usually the biggest consideration.

As Madison gears up for its April 5 elections, with voters electing three board members, here’s a message for all the ladies running to fill those seats: I see you, and so do those who are invested in making Madison schools work better for our most vulnerable students.

We know it’s going to be a hard road ahead. As a community, we’ll just have to put our faith in Madison’s civic pride and liberal political leanings to keep personal attacks and scare tactics out of the coming election and subsequent results.

Cepeda, of Madison, can be reached at ejc@estherjcepeda.com and @estherjcepeda.