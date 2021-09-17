Esther J. Cepeda: Say 'Howdy' to Hispanic Heritage Month, which is now a relief

Hispanics are not even a “we” any more than white people are all of a “community” that shares cultural similarities. “We,” like any other demographic group, have more in common with people from our own socio-economic status, seeking out others who are similarly either highly educated or who clock into a shift to work with their hands.

I would enjoy hitting you over the head with statistical data for hours on end, but a perfect composite of Latinos will never emerge are because we are all different.

Sure, we’re mostly U.S.-born, mostly at least partially from Mexico (but with other Latin American countries increasing their numbers). But we don’t all speak Spanish. We don’t all go to church on Sundays.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from mid-September to mid-October because several Latin American countries celebrate their independence within that time period, so it’s kind of a hard timeframe for most people to keep up with. But if you could, for the next few weeks, engage with Hispanic Heritage Month in any way whatsoever, I promise you won’t be bored.