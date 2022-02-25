Esther J. Cepeda: Russian skater Kamila Valieva is my hero in defeat

Much of the world hadn’t heard of Kamila Valieva before her pathos-driven free skate routine during the women’s finals at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Most won’t bother to learn her name. She’ll just forever be the girl who bled on the ice “while the whole world watched,” as so many commentators put it.

Let me clarify, the young skater -- a 5-foot, 3-inch 15-year-old -- didn’t actually leave any physical blood on the rink. But if you watch the Russian athlete's harrowing performance, you saw the emotional and mental wounds forming with every wobble, every fall. I almost didn’t make it through her routine.

The worst part is that I only watched because I’d heard the hubbub about her “meltdown.”

In our 24/7 culture in which seemingly every man, woman and child is watching his or her own personalized version of media and entertainment, few things break through unless they are titillating, horrifying or otherwise out of the ordinary.

I had overlooked all Olympics news -- and I wasn't alone. According to initial estimates, the Beijing games on NBCUniversal amassed the smallest prime-time audience on record for any Winter Games. Then came the Russian figure skater who tried to dope her way onto the medal podium. (After the Russian team appeared to win gold, news broke that Valieva had failing a drug test, putting her team medal in jeopardy.)

It’s unfair and reductive to boil down one child’s dramatic moment on the international stage this way.

For starters, long before Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, the United States had been in tense coexistence with Russia and its bombastic leader, Vladimir Putin. Based on past accounts with Soviet-era gymnasts, skaters and other contestants, the pressure put on state-sponsored athletes to succeed is so strong as to be undeniably mentally and physically abusive. Even today.

Maybe even especially today. It wouldn’t surprise me if this crop of Russian Olympians had been under more-intense-than-usual scrutiny and expectations. Their success would have added to the hype of the state-controlled media’s narrative of Russian strength and superiority ahead of the Ukraine invasion.

This would translate to more intense training, more mental pressure to look and behave a certain way, more leaving behind all human comforts (family, food, friends who are not competitors) to reach for gold. All elite athletes go through this to some extent. But perhaps not with the threat of their government demanding they win at all costs.

If, like me, your media bubble was popped by Valieva's extraordinary situation, you might have caught the chatter around how poorly this kid was treated by her own coaches.

Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, bemoaned Valieva’s treatment, saying, “I was very, very disturbed yesterday when I watched the competition on TV. ... You could feel that this is an immense, immense mental stress.”

Oh, come on!

Ever since the International Olympic Committee started prioritizing the making of money off the games -- the sweetheart deals and no-bid contracts that usually accompany an Olympic host city’s infrastructure preparations for the games alone -- the immense drama that comes from such intense incidents is the whole point.

Athletes’ intense stress and mental strain is good for the bottom line of Olympics’ investors, sponsors and other underwriters, and for the media ecosystem, which loves it when something goes terribly wrong. It guarantees rapt viewership and readership.

And, boy, did this Olympics need Valieva to pull in viewers like me: Women who, after watching star American gymnast Simone Biles walk away from her big competition to care for her own mental and physical health, had decided they were no longer going to tune in to the spectacle of young girls being treated like high-performance competition machines.

(These spectacles usually look elegant, effortless and fun on ice or on a gym mat or in any other sporting venue. But they come at the cost of the most important years of life for a child. And they come with sacrifices to physical and mental well-being. Many of the sacrifices have been chronicled through Olympian biographies or other scandals, such as the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case that embroiled the reputation of all the institutions that contributed to young gymnasts’ violation. Some of these elite athletes don't even control the food or other substances they consume on a daily basis.)

Valieva deserves to be remembered for her performance at these Winter Olympics because it wasn't flawless. It took immense bravery to even get out onto the ice under the circumstances.

When the music started, she was perfection. When she wobbled, she held her head up and kept skating. When she stumbled, she regained her composure and kept going. When she fell, twice, on the world stage, in an age where a person’s worst moments follow them on the internet forever, Valieva kept skating.

May we all recuperate from our own stumbles so gracefully.

