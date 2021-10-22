Esther J. Cepeda: Police misled the public about State Street shooting

This is standard, nondescript descriptive organization-speak. But it, by far, does not tell the whole story. These days, children of color are pulled into the justice system through school starting in kindergarten, whether for their own behavior or due to family behaviors -- and their income, relative position to resources, and work opportunities can be forever altered.

Jessica Williams, a Black domestic violence advocate from Freedom, Inc., is working with Richardson. She told me via text that kids and others with few resources often get funneled into the criminal justice system and then can’t get out because of the surveillance they contend with.

“We've seen this happen with numerous young people,” Williams said. “It gets to the point where every school conflict, every social media post and every altercation that happens in their presence gets scrutinized. And then because that person has a ‘background,’ anything they're accused of or affiliated with (however loosely) becomes criminal. We've seen kids be held by their [parole officers] because someone tried to jump them at school. So no wonder our black youth run from the police. They know what that cycle of criminalization looks like. They have friends and loved ones and community members who are caught in it. And for a young person who's scared, yeah, they'll probably run away to try to avoid this biased and powerful system of criminalization.”