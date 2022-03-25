Esther J. Cepeda: People of color are still the 'other' in Madison

Part of the privilege of writing a column about race and ethnicity is the responsibility to not simply be a crier for every incident of injustice, degradation or just plain rudeness. There’s too, too much of it.

But it’s time for an important reminder: People of color suffer from the effects of racism and bigotry every day of their lives in small and big ways.

Unless you physically present like a member of an othered group, you can’t understand what it means to walk around on tenterhooks all day every day, hoping your next trip to the supermarket, your next day of work or special event at a restaurant doesn’t go off the rails into a legitimate trauma.

A few weeks ago, the New York Times cultural critic Wesley Morris wrote a painful essay about what it’s like to be a person of color at a “fancy” place -- an art museum, a symphony center, a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Seeing myself in many of these same situations over the years, I read on as Morris, a Black man, ultimately pivoted to the event that triggered his memories: “When one of the world’s great filmmakers saluted two of the world’s greatest athletes in an acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Awards,” he wrote, referring to Jane Campion and Venus and Serena Williams.

Campion, in awe of the Williams sisters, put her foot in her mouth. Morris wrote: “She … took curious note of her plight as a woman in the film industry by informing the Williamses that they’ve got nothing on her. ‘You are such marvels,’ she said, through a grin. ‘However, you do not play against the guys like I have to.’”

Here was the breakdown: “Sunday afternoon, the Williamses got dressed up to celebrate some art. And somebody stood before them and challenged the validity of their membership, here in Campion’s restricted vision of sisterhood.”

Yes, still, in 2022, people of color -- even world-famous celebrities -- get treated a certain way when we walk the halls of art museums, orchestra halls and anywhere else we might be mistaken for "the help" or worse, an interloper, no matter how we're dressed.

Readers, I wish you’d realize that here in Madison -- a town with incredibly high aspirations to be progressive and racially inclusive -- people of color move around town looking at all the well-meaning “Black Lives Matter” and “In this house we believe …” lawn signs and think to ourselves “Yeah, right.”

A lot of wonderful, amazing people are here. And it would seem like everyone is trying. But many Madisonians of color feel seen as “other.” We’re automatically in the minority in most spaces here, and I don’t exaggerate when I say I have to don my mental and emotional armor every time I find myself in a sea of white faces.

One day last week I arrived at a local thrift store at exactly 9 a.m. and had a man fly out of the sliding glass door, yelling. I’d done nothing more than take a box out of the trunk of my car, but he scolded loudly that I should not be leaving donations outside the store because it encourages … something, I don’t remember what he said.

When I realized he was actually pipin’ mad and not trying to be funny, I became scared about what might happen next. Luckily, I had the privilege of having a strapping 6-foot-2-inch blond, light-eyed man with me. After our donation was made I was able to quickly recover from the adrenaline dump of the interaction because I knew my partner had witnessed it and experienced it himself.

This provided the opportunity to tell myself that my appearance had nothing to do with a random dude treating me like I was committing a crime on his property.

The next day my body reacted with tension and pain and fury as I read the story “Beloved Black artist ends MMoCA project after verbal attack by Overture Center staff” on the news website Madison365.com.

An employee verbally lashed Lilada Gee, who was working after hours on a mural depicting black joy. The employee lost her job.

I chose not to ask Gee to tell her story again for this column because I can hardly imagine the toll this incident has taken on her body, mind and spirit. People of color should not have to relive their traumas over and over again to be taken seriously, or even for the purpose of advancing the cause of racial justice.

But her experience is an aching reminder that artists of color can rise to the tallest professional heights and still be seen as a stranger inside the institutions that hired them.

And it’s a painful reminder that Madison’s people of color are experiencing physical, mental and emotional effects from the stress of living “othered” in the common spaces of our own communities.

But can yet another reminder spark a change?

Cepeda, of Madison, can be reached at ejc@estherjcepeda.com and @estherjcepeda.