Esther J. Cepeda: Moving day at Reindahl Park is a 'blessing'

“It’s my moving day,” one gentleman who wanted to identify only as “Rico” told me. He was out at the park picking up the last of his belongings and said, “MACH One really helped me. They found me a place to live, and a job at Little Caesars and even 31 day-passes for the bus so I can get to work.”

He said it is really important for the city to ensure Madison’s bus system continues to be functional enough to rely on for working. The 24-year-old told me he had been out at Reindahl since summer and was elated for this new start. “I really feel like this is it for me — what a blessing to not have to pay rent for two years. It means I can save, I can better myself.”

Not everyone is super thrilled that most of the residents have been successfully outplaced. Much of the encampment’s power was in its numbers, and there will be holdouts.

“I want to stay — I have a football, I set up horseshoes, I want this to be a community that’s for the people,” said a gentleman who wanted to identify himself only as “TeeBeaux.”