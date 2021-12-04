Esther J. Cepeda: Moving day at Reindahl Park is a 'blessing'

Never say that I don’t give credit where credit is due: Madison, you did good.
Wednesday I braved the cold, whipping winds to see for myself how things were going at Reindahl Park in the days before the city is to shut the encampment down, tentatively set for Dec 9.
My hopes were not high.
I was so wrong, though.
Sure, a lot of mess is strewn across the Far East Side park — remnants of people who were trying to lead working-class lives out of tents. But that’s because so few people remain, and the encampment is a ghost town.
I spoke with Madison park rangers and representatives from the Madison Area Care for the Homeless OneHealth, known as MACH OneHealth, who told me that most of the estimated 70 people who were making their home in the park have been relocated to one of the 30 heated, 64-square-foot tiny homes at 3202 Dairy Drive on the Southeast Side. Some people also continue to be processed into the temporary shelter in the Tenney-Lapham neighborhood on the East Side.
The park rangers and social workers both reported an orderly and smooth process. But it was former residents of the park who told me that the community groups and municipal organizations working to clear the park have done so in the most humane way possible.
“It’s my moving day,” one gentleman who wanted to identify only as “Rico” told me. He was out at the park picking up the last of his belongings and said, “MACH One really helped me. They found me a place to live, and a job at Little Caesars and even 31 day-passes for the bus so I can get to work.”
He said it is really important for the city to ensure Madison’s bus system continues to be functional enough to rely on for working. The 24-year-old told me he had been out at Reindahl since summer and was elated for this new start. “I really feel like this is it for me — what a blessing to not have to pay rent for two years. It means I can save, I can better myself.”
Not everyone is super thrilled that most of the residents have been successfully outplaced. Much of the encampment’s power was in its numbers, and there will be holdouts.
“I want to stay — I have a football, I set up horseshoes, I want this to be a community that’s for the people,” said a gentleman who wanted to identify himself only as “TeeBeaux.”
“The cold hasn’t been bad so far,” said the self-described 27-year veteran of living as a homeless person, “I can take care of myself.” TeeBeaux said he is on the streets in part as a testament to his conservationist ideals to heal the Earth through a smaller carbon footprint. “I want to be free, and there are many others like me who are ready to be on the streets long-term to fight for our government representatives to actually represent us.”
Others in the park on Wednesday were among the most vulnerable — women, young children, the elderly. I attempted to interview a young woman who was unable to respond to basic questions about her well-being and was tending to a teddy bear swaddled as an infant in a plastic stroller. She will clearly require much more support than others to stay off the streets.
In all, everyone with whom I spoke felt they were being assisted into better conditions than those they’d been living in. The work continues, and I’ll be checking back. But pat yourself on the back, city of Madison. For the most part, we’re seeing compassion and decent cooperation among disparate agencies and organizations — and not every town can say that.
