Esther J. Cepeda: Mask and vaccine mandates in schools aren't so simple

Soon Madison students will return to schools where smiles -- one of the most important currencies in bustling halls and classrooms -- will be in short supply.
The worst part of going back into the classroom as a teacher last April was having to over-rely on my voice to express myself while masked. Across the country, teachers and other adults who work with students had to find appropriate ways to convey comfort, enthusiasm, reassurance and humor without the use of their full faces.
It was a delicate balance to remain compliant to Madison School District masking rules while providing the human warmth and presence that all students, especially the youngest, came back to school for.
When in-person instruction resumed last spring in Madison, it was difficult for students to remain a full 6 feet apart even with classrooms shorn of all extraneous desks and materials. Kids are kids -- they all crouch together, faces practically touching, as they watch YouTubers stream their favorite video clips or gossip with each other about the latest re-rankings of their social milieu.
You’d ask the kids to socially distance and they would (usually, but not always) comply, and go back to being too close to others the moment your gaze left their vicinity.
It was like playing Whack-A-Mole -- you’d get one kid to cover their nose and then someone else would take their whole mask off to continuously sip from their water bottle as a way to keep their mask off without just straight-up flouting the rules.
It was nearly impossible to adequately monitor mask hygiene in the classroom. But when teacher voices sounded pinched and serious about it, students usually complied. (Albeit not because of some sense of being beholden to an authority figure -- that’s not what school is like anymore. The classroom has been engineered by education policymakers to center a student’s supremacy as a learner, not a teacher’s authority as an educator. Seems like it makes for kids who grow into adults and routinely flout rules, but what do I know?)
Many students simply ignore social distancing requirements and masking rules -- even though they understand how important it is to prevent the spread of a disease that has impacted the health of at least one person in each student’s web of family and friends. It just doesn’t make sense to kids that they must be part of the solution.
The United States is far behind other developed nations in exerting administrative power over its citizens to “stop the spread” of COVID and its new delta variation.
Education, through federally funded community schools, serves as the long arm of the government directly into teachers’ and families’ lives. But even school districts are loath to push too far into individual homes.
This is where Madison School District stands in its recommendation, not requirement, that all teachers and school staff be vaccinated against the current crop of coronaviruses for the upcoming school year.
Gov. Tony Evers weighed in Wednesday, saying, “I’ve seen teacher unions and boards in New York City, in L.A., in Chicago, in Broward County, Florida, come together and say our staff need to be vaccinated. I hope those conversations happen locally, too.”
Oh, they’re definitely happening.
But new policies almost always yield unexpected consequences. No one will be surprised when national news breaks about some school district getting sued for dismissing a teacher who refused to get vaccinated, claiming their civil liberties were violated.
And there’s the crux of the matter: Of course school districts want their employees to come back fully vaccinated in the fall. But how do they enforce a policy requiring multiple needle sticks?
So far the vaccine has been deemed safe and effective. But as the increasing number of hospitalizations show, facts and public information campaigns about transmission and prevention are not cutting it now.
Thornier still: How do you make anyone make anyone do anything?
Remember last year when retail and restaurant employees across the country were verbally or physically assaulted -- a few were even gunned down -- for attempting to enforce indoor mask mandates?
Remarking on school districts’ responsibility to keep students and staff safe, Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), called the current public health situation a “once-in-a-generation pandemic.”
Realistically, our current COVID crisis is almost certainly only the first of this generation, which is why this moment is the reason school districts and other workplaces are reluctant to require employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID: It’s precedent-setting. And precedent matters in workplaces as well as in the law.
Both the AFT and the National Education Association (NEA), the largest teachers labor union in the United States, have stated they want their memberships to get vaccinated. Each has articulated that people with medical or religious objections should be accommodated through regular COVID-19 testing and federally protected Family Leave, but the NEA fully supports vaccination requirements while the AFT stops short of endorsing it.
Some of the most powerful people in school districts are lawyers who spend their days trying to steer clear of the wrath of courts and parents. No school district wants to be the defendant in a court filing alleging that teachers’ civil liberties were trampled by medical procedure requirements.
This is where America stands now: Having a bruising fight with itself about the limits of individual rights and the better common good.
So teachers, as consumers, may be required to present proof of vaccination to travel and enter entertainment and other venues, but not required to prove their vaccination status to continue their employment working with children.
And these are children who aren’t eligible for vaccines yet.
If this sounds dumb to you, you get a gold star.
And if you have kids who attend school where not everyone is masked and vaccinated, you might get an unwanted trip to the hospital with it, so be careful out there.
Cepeda, of Madison, can be reached at ejc@estherjcepeda.com and @estherjcepeda.