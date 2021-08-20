Esther J. Cepeda: Mask and vaccine mandates in schools aren't so simple

Soon Madison students will return to schools where smiles -- one of the most important currencies in bustling halls and classrooms -- will be in short supply.

The worst part of going back into the classroom as a teacher last April was having to over-rely on my voice to express myself while masked. Across the country, teachers and other adults who work with students had to find appropriate ways to convey comfort, enthusiasm, reassurance and humor without the use of their full faces.

It was a delicate balance to remain compliant to Madison School District masking rules while providing the human warmth and presence that all students, especially the youngest, came back to school for.

When in-person instruction resumed last spring in Madison, it was difficult for students to remain a full 6 feet apart even with classrooms shorn of all extraneous desks and materials. Kids are kids -- they all crouch together, faces practically touching, as they watch YouTubers stream their favorite video clips or gossip with each other about the latest re-rankings of their social milieu.

You’d ask the kids to socially distance and they would (usually, but not always) comply, and go back to being too close to others the moment your gaze left their vicinity.