Esther J. Cepeda: Madison schools feel the sting

One advantage of having an outsider tell you what your city is like is that it helps illuminate how others see your everyday reality. Or, more to the point, your perception of it.
I’m from Illinois and have been in Madison for a little over two years as a resident, neighbor and former teacher in the Madison School District. I hear people say Madison schools are “bad.” Some people will couch their comment with, “I know some schools are amazing, but.”
Most people have a dim view of the Madison School District as a whole.
At least, people say, our schools aren’t “as bad as Milwaukee.” And my perception is that Sun Prairie schools look cushy and wealthy, and Madison teachers and administrators dream of being hired there.
Let’s see what the good folks over at the Thomas B. Fordham Institute have to say about these assumptions. The institute is best described as a politically conservative think tank based in Washington, D.C.
Sure, they’ve been accused of being shills for school privatization, “high-stakes testing” and other conservative takes on education. But that doesn’t mean that their newest ranking of “America’s Best and Worst Metro Areas for School Quality” is totally wrong.
To be sure, you have to understand the thesis of the report, which is: “If we could measure school effectiveness the right way, by looking at student progress over time, would a different picture of school quality emerge? And, in particular, could we start to determine at the metro-area level which American regions really had the best schools? Might that encourage business leaders to give some metros another look when making location decisions — especially in the post-pandemic world, now that so many workers are rethinking their commitment to the Superstar Cities, with their sky-high housing prices, soul-grinding traffic, and distance from family?”
So here it is, folks. Based on an analysis of academic growth, academic growth for traditionally disadvantaged students, improvement in achievement in recent years and high school graduation rates -- drumroll, please -- Madison and the surrounding area ranks 41 out of the 50 mid-sized metropolitan areas the Fordham Institute analyzed.
According to Fordham, the Madison metro area performed relatively better on a measure of how well students performed through time relative to their same-grade peers, when controlling for demographics (meaning that the proportion of students of color or living in high poverty are accounted for). But our area is “still below average nationally” and not surprisingly it performs relatively worse for disadvantaged groups such as students with limited English proficiency and those with special learning needs.
Interestingly, Fordham ranked Waunakee School District as “the highest-performing large district in the Madison, WI Metro” while the “Sun Prairie Area School District is the lowest-performing.” See for yourself at metro.fordhaminstitute.org.
Props to Waunakee but, everyone else deserves to feel the sting. For a city and surrounding area that prides itself on being at the leading edge of a lot of tech growth, that’s gotta hurt.
If I’m the hiring person at an Epic, an Exact Sciences -- or the Google, Microsoft or Amazon offices here -- I have to look at this data and wonder if I’m going to be able to get people who want to start families to work here if they’re scared the schools won’t be good enough for their kids.
Let’s be clear: Madison’s crown jewel is UW-Madison. And, as the university touts, “In 2020, the country’s biggest tech migration increase took place in Madison, according to LinkedIn data published by Big Technology on December 17, 2020 ... Madison’s technology labor market grew 47 percent from 2014-2019, based on data provided to Wisconsin Public Radio by Lexi Russell, associate director of research and analysis for CBRE, a San Francisco investment company that tracks national real estate trends.”
Yes, we know top talent will come to the university. But will they want to stay around, grow families and start new ventures if they believe the neighborhood schools are not going to challenge their children?
And isn’t this completely beside the point?
Don’t we want to grow our own talent, from kindergarten on up through college? Surely we cannot be the kind of city that imports and exports talent while letting the children of the people who toil in hourly, blue-collar work or para-professional jobs just falter.
That the schools need to get better and be better for today’s students is hardly a new insight. But it makes clear that Madison’s economic outlook must be considered at least somewhat imperiled if the region is seen as having poor K-12 educational outcomes.
By that measure, it follows that investing in our most vulnerable will pay dividends, not just as an act of social justice, but in terms of real economic clout for everyone.
Cepeda, of Madison, can be reached at ejc@estherjcepeda.com and @estherjcepeda.