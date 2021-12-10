Esther J. Cepeda: Madison schools feel the sting

To be sure, you have to understand the thesis of the report, which is: “If we could measure school effectiveness the right way, by looking at student progress over time, would a different picture of school quality emerge? And, in particular, could we start to determine at the metro-area level which American regions really had the best schools? Might that encourage business leaders to give some metros another look when making location decisions — especially in the post-pandemic world, now that so many workers are rethinking their commitment to the Superstar Cities, with their sky-high housing prices, soul-grinding traffic, and distance from family?”