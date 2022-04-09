Esther J. Cepeda: Madison embraces leaders of color

Madison moves fast.

Take it from someone who grew up in a city — Chicago — where change came at a sclerotic pace, if it came at all.

But Madison is swift to act. City leaders managed the caustic situation at Reindahl Park — homeless encampments — and made it a win. The park was cleared and a substantial portion of the homeless were helped through the offer of tiny homes, motel room vouchers and other housing and support.

Now, too, we see racial progress with the election of new Dane County supervisors with a stated commitment to racial and social justice.

First an interesting note: Dane County’s election turnout was, like many people weathering this lengthy Wisconsin winter, depressed. Only 18.5% of the adults in Dane County who were eligible to vote actually turned out to cast a ballot — the lowest turnout for the spring election in eight years. Madison, proper, was even lower with a 15.8% turnout.

These sorts of elections are tough. Spring midterms get less attention than fall elections, which feature statewide, higher-office seats and, every four years, a president to choose. It means that those who voted were likely the most civically engaged, and probably the most informed, voters.

It’s impossible to say for sure, but it says something about the 81,104 people who turned out — they clearly prized seeing local legislative seats go to those with the background to make Madison a multiracial, multicultural city that welcomes all. That’s true even though some winning candidates were unopposed.

In 2013, the foundational “Race to Equity Report” from the Wisconsin Council on Children and Families clearly stated: “The pervasiveness and the extremity of [Dane] county’s black-white disparities … are generally more extreme than those found in most other jurisdictions across the state and nation. There is not a single indicator that we analyzed in which African American well-being is on par with that of whites.”

This is the point of electing people of color to positions in which they are likely to be able to add a unique view to discussions about allocating public resources that centers disparities in particular communities.

The people of color who were elected to the Dane County Board — Brenda Yang, 19th District, Dana Pellebon, 33rd District, Olivia Xistris-Songpanya, 13th District; April Kigeya, 15th District — are cultural ambassadors who likely have the beginnings of answers to thorny questions that have bedeviled the Madison area for years.

Questions like how to perform outreach in communities that are cut off from Madison’s glittering Downtown and its majestic campuses; what to do about the lack of jobs for those approaching the job market with few skills; and how to string together disconnected neighborhood enclaves into a multicultural coalition that could hold their representatives to account.

Intertwined with how county leaders move toward equality for the most vulnerable is Tuesday’s election of women of color to the Madison School Board.

Nothing is more important than establishing the local public schools as safe places where children of color can read, write and compute math at the same level as their white, grade-level peers.

As a former Madison teacher, I can tell you from personal experience that the Madison schools have put an incredible amount of energy, time and cash behind training and programs to guide staff toward an understanding of the special needs, talents and assets of children of color.

School Board president and first-term incumbent Ali Muldrow was re-elected Tuesday, and Nichelle Nichols won an open seat. These women bring extensive personal and professional experience with Madison schools and the district office to bear on huge budgets meant to target the neediest students while still nurturing high-flyer learners.

Both the School Board and the Madison City Council have majorities of people of color leading them.

Surely, the authors of the “Race to Equity Project” report wouldn’t declare that the “mission” to promote “greater public awareness and understanding of the depth and breadth of the racial disparities that differentiate the white and black experience in Dane County, Wisconsin” is accomplished.

But they did tip their hat to all those who came before them. “Long before we came along, mission-driven institutions and a host of committed Dane County activists had been compiling an impressive record of struggle against racism, discrimination, and unequal opportunity. They have fought for equality and fairness for people of color from their positions as public officials, in the classroom, from the pulpit, at neighborhood centers, and in the day-to-day work of improving the future for at-risk children and families.”

Amen. It is on the shoulders of those who have gone before them that leaders of color in Madison are finally getting their due. There is much work to be done, but things are moving in the right direction. Compared to so many other municipalities, Dane County and Madison are moving relatively quickly to address big needs — this is exciting!

Cepeda, of Madison, can be reached at ejc@estherjcepeda.com and @estherjcepeda.