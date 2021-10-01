Esther J. Cepeda: Lawmakers can't stop talk of race in Wisconsin schools

At this point most kids are ready to move on to the next factoid that they might have to memorize for a test. But one kid always knows just enough to ask a big question:

But wasn’t he a slave?

No, Banneker wasn’t. Not all people of color were enslaved or otherwise trapped in the systems that governed the 1770s. Banneker was free because his mom was a former indentured servant and she married an ex-slave, Banneker’s father.

In the 3 or 4 minutes after reading a simple caption, several students were already discussing the contentious issues of slavery and servitude. A few asked about what educational, work and life opportunities were available to people of color at the dawn of our country. Others talked about who was powerful then compared to now, and the conversation got lively.

Coincidentally, the principal came in to do regular everyday observations and heard part of our discussion. Later, this administrator called me into her office to tell me not to talk to the children about “political stuff and race.”

Almost every student was Latino. The conversation about who has the abilities, the resources and the networks to be a person of color who rubbed elbows with some of the most important people of the time was of great importance to my fourth-graders.