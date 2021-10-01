Esther J. Cepeda: Lawmakers can't stop talk of race in Wisconsin schools

Few issues are more contentious than what children learn in school.
As a society, we seem to tacitly agree that some will go to rich schools and some will go to poor schools, and it’ll all sort itself out in the end. But we will probably never agree to teach children their country’s full, unvarnished truth because, like every empire’s origin story, the victories contain uncomfortable truths.
Once, as a fourth-grade teacher, I piloted a new social studies program that spotlighted notable people of color -- information I rarely came across as a student in the late 1980s and early '90s.
But when you tell kids about how our nation’s capital came to be, and their textbook gives only a 15-word blurb about how Thomas Jefferson told George Washington that Benjamin Banneker would help create the layout of the city, students will naturally look to their teacher for more details.
Oh, the minefield!
Banneker is known as the inventor of “America’s first clock” (another sweet detail that curriculum advisors and textbook writers will include in their tiny blurbs, thinking they’ll appeal to curious young minds). Legend has it that a different designer had already mapped out the D.C.’s streets, open spaces and buildings but walked off the job and took all the plans with him. Banneker was supposed to have saved the project by reproducing the complete layout of all the landmarks -- from memory and in only two days.
At this point most kids are ready to move on to the next factoid that they might have to memorize for a test. But one kid always knows just enough to ask a big question:
But wasn’t he a slave?
No, Banneker wasn’t. Not all people of color were enslaved or otherwise trapped in the systems that governed the 1770s. Banneker was free because his mom was a former indentured servant and she married an ex-slave, Banneker’s father.
In the 3 or 4 minutes after reading a simple caption, several students were already discussing the contentious issues of slavery and servitude. A few asked about what educational, work and life opportunities were available to people of color at the dawn of our country. Others talked about who was powerful then compared to now, and the conversation got lively.
Coincidentally, the principal came in to do regular everyday observations and heard part of our discussion. Later, this administrator called me into her office to tell me not to talk to the children about “political stuff and race.”
Almost every student was Latino. The conversation about who has the abilities, the resources and the networks to be a person of color who rubbed elbows with some of the most important people of the time was of great importance to my fourth-graders.
Some of their parents were from Latin American countries. But most were second generation, meaning they had been born in the U.S. to native-born parents. They were almost all low-income and on free or reduced breakfast and lunch. Many of their parents worked shift at all hours to make ends meet. Some parents were in jail. Or dealing with chronic illness. Or divorcing. I wiped a lot of tears in fall 2019, before the COVID quarantines.
At the time, the students had a lot of questions about immigration, about police officers in their neighborhoods, about who gets health insurance in this country, and about why they needed to sit for so many standardized tests and what their scores would commit them to.
And all of those concerns have to do with who has power in this country, how they got it and how they will fight to hang on to it.
Later that fall, a big burly policeman (in the schools, they’re generally called “resource officers”) came into my classroom and tore a 4-foot-tall, 60-pound little boy out of his chair and dragged him out of the room screaming because he hadn’t complied with orders to go to the principal’s office. My students and I were crystal clear on who had the power.
Last Tuesday the state Assembly voted to “ban” the teaching of concepts such as systemic racism, conscious and unconscious biases, white privilege, social justice, white supremacy -- all of which loosely fall under the umbrella of “critical race theory,” the concept that racism is baked into the nation’s social structures and policies for the purpose of keeping white people in power.
OK, whatever. Realistically, the Assembly can keep dreaming.
Commenting to The Atlantic, Sarah Lustbader, a New York public defender, said of the nationwide attention to critical race theory: “When people fear critical race theory, it stems from this idea that their children will be indoctrinated somehow.”
But children of all races and ethnicities are already being indoctrinated. White people are the ones in power in Wisconsin, in Madison and in the U.S. -- their worldview, tastes and opinions are the air we breathe.
When students of all colors don’t get to hear about why non-white people are human, incredible, heroic and as smart, funny, talented and worthy of love, respect and dignity as white people, these concepts have a very hard time taking hold. This is its own form of indoctrination. It’s a way to say, “Only white people matter.”
Teachers who care about all of their students will continue to learn culturally responsive practices on their own. They’ll learn how to pronounce difficult names and not treat students’ experiences as too different to relate to. They will have difficult conversations in the best way they can and show students they are welcome, not only in their classroom, but in the community and country.
The Assembly cannot stop that.
Children are smarter than we give them credit for, and they have life questions that won’t be sufficiently addressed by pretending the U.S. education system doesn't valorize whiteness.
Cepeda, of Madison, can be reached at ejc@estherjcepeda.com and @estherjcepeda.