Esther J. Cepeda: Help women and children in the wake of Waukesha atrocity

Then we learned that last week’s tragedy — which killed six and sent 18 children to the hospital, including three sets of siblings — was a chilling reenactment of an earlier car violence incident. The same driver earlier in November had been arrested after punching the mother of his child in the face before running into her with his SUV.

People are furious with the legal system, which had just days ago allowed the driver to waltz out of jail for $1,000 due to overburdened court systems. People are furious with those who suggest that this is exactly why we need to double down on getting people behind bars and keeping them there instead of “defunding” the police. People are furious at those who are using car violence as exhibit “A” for why gun controls shouldn’t be a reaction to mass killings.

I’m furious that this seems to be yet another example of violence against a female partner that is only headline-worthy in that it spilled out from the woman and her children to impact other families in such a startling fashion.