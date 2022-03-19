Esther J. Cepeda: Chronic pain isn't 'hysterical' or 'crazy,' as many COVID patients are finding out

Many mornings I wake up feeling as though every one of my joints is completely rusted out. On good days, it’s just a piercing headache that bedevils me as I awake. On bad mornings, I feel as though I got hit by a bus the day prior.

Every day, however, is a day that I feel pain — sometimes stabbing, other times throbbing, aching and burning, and always acute. For most of the day and night. Sometimes I’ll feel like I have a terrible sunburn on various parts of my body. Almost all of the time I feel chilled to the bone and so tired. Exquisitely tired (as in, I might actually fall asleep at the keyboard) despite sustained attempts at excellent sleep hygiene due to bouts with insomnia.

My hands rarely open and close without pain. That makes it tough opening the seven or eight bottles of prescription nerve-regulating medicine, over-the-counter painkillers and vitamins I take just to sustain my existence.

Other times my hips, legs or feet hurt so much that I need a cane to walk.

I have a chronic illness with no known cure and few options for relief. Every day is a struggle to want to keep going. But the novel coronavirus may prove an unexpected lifeline because of how many people it has infected and how differently it manifests itself in disparate portions of the population.

“More than half of the 236 million people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide since December 2019 will experience post-COVID symptoms — more commonly known as ‘long COVID’ — up to six months after recovering,” according to researchers at Penn State College of Medicine. “The research team said that governments, health care organizations and public health professionals should prepare for the large number of COVID-19 survivors who will need care for a variety of psychological and physical symptoms.”

This means that people who have chronic pain conditions such as fibromyalgia (my current diagnosis) and autoimmune disorders such as lupus or inflammatory bowel disease have hope that such a large number of people suffering in similarly mysterious ways will enable finding some palliative care, if not a cure.

In a recent paper describing “post-treatment COVID,” researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, described the syndrome’s symptoms as “fatigue, malaise, dyspnea, defects in memory and concentration and a variety of neuropsychiatric syndromes as the major manifestations, and several organ systems can be involved … [resulting in] persistent inflammation, induced autoimmunity and [presumed] viral reservoirs.”

It is incredibly hopeful that these researchers ended their paper with suggestions for diagnostic strategies to better understand what tends to be a shape-shifter disorder.

I wouldn’t have made this connection had I not picked up New York Times columnist Ross Douthat’s horrific, but disturbingly comforting new book, “The Deep Places: A Memoir of Illness and Discovery.”

Douthat describes a long and tortured march of pain through his post-treatment Lyme disease — another ailment, along with fibromyalgia and autoimmune disorders, that bedevil patients and stump doctors. Douthat describes how doctors can come to believe these diseases are mostly just in the mind of the patient.

Overwhelmingly it’s women who are told “it’s all in your head,” “get healthy” and “eliminate stress.” Do yoga, they say. Meditate.

So it matters greatly that Douthat — a straight, white, conservative and religious man — tell his story of burning sensations, wrenching pain and his sickness degrading his mind and psyche. The hope is that such a testimonial might make the pain real to the overwhelmingly male physician corps who witness so many Lyme disease patients recover easily. They begin to believe that the few stragglers who struggle to recover are the real problem.

I felt very validated when Douthat admitted he “felt the brain fog that so many Lyme patients talk about, descending like a cloud over my mind, and my capacity to write — the one thing that had been preserved for me throughout my illness — began to slip away. With the cloud came, for the first time in my life, a suicidal current in my thoughts — temporary like all my symptoms and therefore survivable, but still a repeated pulse of just kill yourself, just kill yourself, just kill yourself that lasted anywhere from a few minutes to an hour before it fled.”

I empathized because my pain has been that bad and that real.

Testimonials by “upstanding” men such as Douthat might help the medical establishment recognize that whatever is at work in long-haul COVID, post-treatment Lyme disease and other mysterious chronic illnesses has nothing to do with being “hysterical” or “crazy.”

Now is the time for researchers to find a way to connect the dots between these similar, if disparate, causes of chronic pain and maybe find solutions for its management.

But it has to start with believing patients whose pain problem can’t easily be diagnosed by a checklist in an electronic medical records management software system.

Cepeda, of Madison, can be reached at ejc@estherjcepeda.com and @estherjcepeda.