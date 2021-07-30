Esther J. Cepeda: Amigos in blue welcome immigrant children

Let me set the scene for you: It was about noon on a spectacularly hot day at Sun Prairie’s Renstone Park. The forecast had called for a high of 91 degrees, but it felt far worse than that after having run up and down a sun-blasted soccer field. Just envision trying to keep the ball moving among two competing clumps of first-, second- and third-grade students participating in a skills camp.

I chomped at pyramids of succulent watermelon as adult volunteers helped get nearly 40 kids settled onto shaded picnic benches with heaping plates of America’s standard summer fare. Hot dogs, potato chips, a serving of fruit, plus, some brightly wrapped candy to bolster both the spirit and the body.

The bodies were reacting to the heat, but the spirits were getting super squirrelly, too, as adult after well-meaning adult got up in front of the young crowd to give their best pitch.

And it was at this moment, as the youngsters murmured politely, wondering who in the world these people were, that I realized: It’s happening! These kids are getting The Heritage Lecture!

The Heritage Lecture is not a right of passage, but one of entrance into the United States and, specifically, into understanding newcomers' role in “American Culture.”