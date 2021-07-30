Esther J. Cepeda: Amigos in blue welcome immigrant children

Let me set the scene for you: It was about noon on a spectacularly hot day at Sun Prairie’s Renstone Park. The forecast had called for a high of 91 degrees, but it felt far worse than that after having run up and down a sun-blasted soccer field. Just envision trying to keep the ball moving among two competing clumps of first-, second- and third-grade students participating in a skills camp.
I chomped at pyramids of succulent watermelon as adult volunteers helped get nearly 40 kids settled onto shaded picnic benches with heaping plates of America’s standard summer fare. Hot dogs, potato chips, a serving of fruit, plus, some brightly wrapped candy to bolster both the spirit and the body.
The bodies were reacting to the heat, but the spirits were getting super squirrelly, too, as adult after well-meaning adult got up in front of the young crowd to give their best pitch.
And it was at this moment, as the youngsters murmured politely, wondering who in the world these people were, that I realized: It’s happening! These kids are getting The Heritage Lecture!
The Heritage Lecture is not a right of passage, but one of entrance into the United States and, specifically, into understanding newcomers' role in “American Culture.”
You see, as an immigrant, a refugee -- or a child thereof -- you just go along like everyone else in life, minding your own business, being a regular kid who likes to eat candy and hang with friends. Bigotry or rudeness due to an accent or other cultural signifier are ignored if they’re noticed at all.
Then all of a sudden, bam!, you’re buckled in for a set of upbeat sermons about how proud you should be of your country of origin or derivation, how important it is to have respect for where you came from, and how hard your parents are busting their humps to provide that “better life” for you.
At one point, a student leaned over to me, perplexed, and asked, “What is amigosenazul?”
This child did not understand that he was hearing the Spanish words “amigos en azul” (it translates to “friends in blue”) because little Spanish was spoken back in his native Afghanistan. Other students responded to adults’ questions about their families by shouting gleefully that they hailed from Mexico, Ecuador, Honduras, Libya, Sierra Leone and other countries where political instability, climate change and poverty have combined to create painfully quotidian humanitarian crises.
But despite the language barriers, the message was making modest but important inroads: The people in the blue uniforms value you and want you in their neighborhoods.
Unbeknownst to the participating boys and girls, their soccer outing was part of a 17-year-old outreach effort between the city of Madison and Dane County-area police officers, called Amigos En Azul, designed to “dissolv[e] cultural barriers, build partnerships and open lines of communication” with communities that have traditionally not had a lot of positive police interactions.
As a grown-up, these moments delivered during an otherwise concern-free afternoon of sport and friendship make all the sense in the world -- our country is changing drastically and any community’s relationships with new arrivals must be cultivated, instead of taken for granted.
The nation’s reckoning with the painful intersection of race/ethnicity and police power has put a spotlight on the Madison Police Department's diversity. Though only 7% of Madison’s commissioned officer corps are Hispanic/Latino, compared to 9% Black and 77% white, the corps numbers accurately reflect the community it serves -- a fact that feels like cold comfort to many who feel targeted by police because of their skin.
But, as has always been the case, people who actually work with immigrants, refugees and other marginalized communities do it because they fondly remember their own family legends from faraway lands. They want to ensure that new arrivals aren’t feared or reviled like the Irish, Italians and Germans once were. They want to bolster diversity numbers now, not for some distant future.
It was only my second year volunteering for the Amigos En Azul soccer camp, alongside members of La Barra 608, the Latinx supporters group of the Forward Madison Football Club, and members of The Flock, the team’s umbrella supporters group. I left the event feeling good about spending time with children who need the extra little boost, but not super convinced that such soft forms of outreach could ever span the chasm before us.
As I composed this column I even wondered whether throwing a positive spotlight on one tiny, under-resourced outreach effort -- which seems to be sustained almost exclusively by the effort of Latina police officers -- could serve to undermine the arguments of people with real and alarming criticisms about the way power is used by law enforcement against the most vulnerable.
That’s not my intent.
If other area programs are out there providing opportunities for kids of color to love the beautiful game -- and maybe even someday to be able to compete against wealthy white soccer kids for spots on America’s college, professional and Olympic soccer teams -- let me know and I’ll check it out.
Until then, low-income immigrant and native born children of color will be happy to learn about community building in their adopted homeland from those willing to get out into the heat and discomfort to actually build it.
