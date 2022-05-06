Esther J. Cepeda: 3 tips for Madison as I say goodbye

I’m not going to mince words about it, folks: I’m leaving town.

It’s not you, Madison, it’s me.

I found everything I wanted in Madison: Love, excellent roast beef au jus, delicious tacos and multiple styles of lip-smacking pizza.

I only fell off my shiny new bike into an intersection of moving traffic once, and I resigned myself to this town’s unbearable lack of pink bubble gum-flavored ice cream. I was stalwart in my resolve not to complain about the singular brutality of this year’s so-called spring.

But alas, the wheel of life is ever turning, and it’s pushing me toward whatever comes next.

For now, I must bid you all farewell. I’m moving to Florida with my partner.

Can I offer three tips for making Madison an even more wonderful place to live?

Give your money away

Unless you’re in a state of critical need, please focus on giving. Just a little bit — directly to humans who tell you they are in need, whenever possible.

Homelessness is a difficult issue. No one solves it individually. But you just never know when a few dollars might be the lifeline that someone who is homeless, hungry or otherwise under-resourced needs to keep going. Times are tough, and we are all in this together. So please be generous whenever you can.

Cash isn’t even completely necessary — just meeting another’s eyes and giving a steady, respectful greeting can deliver a small measure of life-affirming dignity.

Listen to Black and Native American women

After spending the last 16 years reporting on the experiences of people of who don’t identify as white, I have an observation: It seems unlikely that hyphenated Americans — Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans, etc. – will ever gain equal access to education, voting rights or a working-class standard of living until the United States acknowledges the suffering our nation’s founding unleashed on both the Indigenous peoples of North America and those of the African diaspora.

And by acknowledge, I mean that our public school books and materials must reflect the realities in which Native American genocide, coercion and disinvestment, as well as African enslavement and post-Reconstruction racism, enriched few while setting white standards for “humanity” that haunt people of color to this day.

We, America, must also quantify these historical and cultural realities by putting substantive investments behind uplifting Black and Native populations. Once our country can admit the ways in which these two populations suffered so that the rest of us could reap the rewards, we can center our efforts on repaying them.

Realistically, there’s no way to truly “repay” people who were systematically tortured and killed on sight, enslaved or nearly neglected into extinction.

Someday history will honor all the wonderfulness and horribleness that went into creating the moment we find ourselves in today. It would be even better if today we started pouring money into helping the neediest Black and Native American populations before they die off from disregard.

After witnessing post-Civil Rights era legislative gains and losses in voting rights and equal access to economic opportunities, it’s pretty clear that “brown” people will never get ahead until Black and Native American people can get to everyone else’s starting line.

Uplifting women in these two key matriarchal populations would send a strong message of investment and preservation of previously unheralded founding mothers and fathers of our country.

Join the boys in pink and blue

You might not know this, but I’m a hermit who hates the elements. So of course I found myself standing out at Breese Stevens Field on Madison’s Near East Side in the cold and rain, cheering my head off for the finest soccer team in town, Forward Madison FC. A shocking number of other loyal fans were alongside me during both this year’s home opener and the team’s second home game.

It’s no secret that the social media antics of the nascent 2019-era soccer club stole my heart and presented, in no small part, a fun, exciting reason to move to Madison. But after that inaugural year — when the season’s home opener was played on the remnants of an angry earlier-in-the-day snowfall — it was unclear how the team and its fans would regroup after the COVID quarantines that dogged its sophomore year.

I shouldn’t have worried. Forward Madison FC fans have proved themselves capable of getting excited about scoring and helping the community. We’ve collected books for children, put on soccer clinics for underprivileged children in Madison schools, sung for residents of a retirement home, worked a community garden to help feed struggling Madisonians and raised money for a variety of important causes. If you’re looking for a fun community of nice thoughtful people, you won’t be disappointed.

That’s it! Thanks for reading. It’s been an honor to write for you, Madison, may our paths cross again in the future.

Cepeda, of Madison, can be reached at ejc@estherjcepeda.com and @estherjcepeda.