Esther Cepeda: Will we be ready for Election Day with the coronavirus?

Then there’s the U.S. Postal Service.

It’s true that we’re well past the days when, for instance, the Chicago offices of the U.S. Postal Service were in the national spotlight for having hoarded hundreds of thousands of pieces of undelivered mail.

But skepticism persists about the postal service’s ability to securely and accurately deliver mail-in ballots—especially now that many communities have seen drastic reductions in local postal services over the past two decades.

In Wisconsin, some voters are not keen to mail-in ballots due to lack of trust in the routes their mail takes.

For example, in southeastern Wisconsin, all local mail — whether it’s going across town or out of state — travels all the way to Milwaukee to be sorted, because of 2014 service cuts due to budget shortfalls.

According to Chad Dunn, the director of litigation for the UCLA Voting Rights Project in the Luskin School of Public Affairs, it’s fanciful to think that we can continue voting in person when virology experts are certain that we will continue to deal with waves of infectious disease outbreaks throughout this fall and beyond.