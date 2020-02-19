Esther Cepeda: What happened to Black History Month?

You can join outings that will put you in the shoes of fugitive slaves attempting to escape their masters. They sometimes include having actors portray hunters who rattle chains and call out to create the “real” feeling of being pursued on a journey of escape.

They’re not without controversy.

In his New Yorker article, “Can Slavery Reenactments Set Us Free?” Julian Lucas recounts his interpretation of Colson Whitehead’s “Underground Railroad” in which “the novel’s fugitive heroine finds a job on free soil as a ‘slave’ in a museum diorama, raising the question of whom the slave-narrative renaissance really serves. Do fugitive lives belong to everyone, as models and martyrs of democracy? Or are they victims of appropriation, their stories warped by repetitive reconciliation myths and kitsch entertainment? Can ‘embodying’ the past empower the living, or does it trivialize history and traumatize its inheritors?”

If we lived in a world where people of all colors truly grappled with this, and other visceral issues of race and power, it’d be a better world.

But my fantasy of a better-weather Black History Month will probably never materialize, so there are other ways to connect. Reading Whitehead’s award-winning book is a great start.