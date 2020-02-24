Esther Cepeda: Stop 'Hispandering' and start listening

CHICAGO -- Ahead of last Wednesday's Democratic debate in Las Vegas, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar introduced herself to a group of Latino workers in the city's Culinary Union by recalling that she was assigned the name "Elena" in her fourth-grade Spanish class.

I rolled my eyes so far back into my head that I gave myself a headache.

And then I pitied Klobuchar. She clearly has no one in her circle of campaign workers who could explain to her that Hispanic people -- potential voters, no less -- are human beings, first.

Just like Irish, Italian and German Americans, we are women, men, mothers, fathers, daughters, etc., before being line cooks, servers, chefs or Mexican, Guatemalan or Honduran.

This isn't to say that Klobuchar should have kept this little anecdote to herself. She could, in fact, have used it to forge an authentic connection to members of her audience by mentioning it while talking about education.