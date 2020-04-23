Esther Cepeda: Now is a good time to rethink how we educate kids

In fact, not only are we in uncharted territory for the remainder of this academic year, but the pandemic has opened us up to reimagining what “school” really must be for our kids and grandkids, according to a column in the Atlanta Journal Constitution by Hilary Hughes and Stephanie Jones, who are University of Georgia professors at the Department of Educational Theory and Practice.

The rat race of K-12 public education as a preparation and sorting device for colleges — and then lucrative careers — has resulted in “a system that has seduced us into believing that education is linear, predictable, and quantifiable,” the authors write. “The system runs on stress and pressure, moving targets of success, and micro-managing every aspect of school (and home) life in a way that has pushed educators out of the profession and students to the point of believing that anxiety and depression are normal. It is a system that has forgotten the important things about life and learning.”

As a teacher of color who educates Latino children in a predominantly white profession and academic system, I couldn’t agree more. But I also worry about who gets to decide what the important things are.