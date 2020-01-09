Esther Cepeda: It's going to take a lot more than Mr. and Mrs. Nice Guy to beat Trump

Even as the media took turns elevating the different candidates (the dude who was "born" to be president, the professor, the sassy black prosecutor, the young tech guy, etc., etc.), Castro never really put the glimmer in many assignment editors' eyes.

Until he dared question Joe Biden, that is. During a debate in mid-September, Castro pressed the former vice president about whether he was backpedaling on his Medicare stance. There was a semantic difference between whether Biden would require those who wanted Medicare coverage to have to "opt in" to a plan or if they would be automatically enrolled and have to "opt out."

In an instant, Castro went from a boring good boy to an attacker who disrespects the elderly. About a minute later, he was all but forgotten.

I knew his candidacy would never be taken seriously because -- despite Donald Trump's efforts to demonize and deport Latinos -- America doesn't hate us for the most part. It merely overlooks us, indifferent to our contributions to this country's military legacy, pop music and food culture.

Despite Mexicans having a history in the United States that actually predates the country as a sovereign nation, Hispanics don't fit neatly within the white-black binary that the sin of slavery set as a foundation for white-nonwhite dynamics.