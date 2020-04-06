Esther Cepeda: Immigrants keep America running during coronavirus crisis

I could go on and on, but from the people in suits to those in lab coats and regular street clothes, a few things bind these immigrants together. The first being that they are likely to be working without the personal protective gear necessary to ensure that they will remain healthy enough to continue providing their essential-to-America services.

The second is that no matter where they go, immigrants are at high risk for being harassed and sneered at as dirty, infectious foreigners by people following our president's lead as he continues to demonize immigrants, especially those from Asian countries.

The third is that, so far, few of these workers will realize any emergency support in the form of tax-relief benefits, even though the great majority of them contribute payroll taxes through an employer. And they are far less likely to have access to health care so they can be screened and, if necessary, get treatment for themselves and their families.

The fourth thing these immigrants have in common is that many of them are living in fear that their temporary work permissions -- such as DACA and other programs that allow immigrants to work legally -- will be revoked or remain unprocessed as immigration offices and courts close due to the pandemic.

