Esther Cepeda: Immigrants deserve legal representation, too

“These values of due process and fundamental fairness are deeply ingrained in our society,” said Melissa Garlick, senior planner of policy and advocacy for the Vera Institute, a nonprofit research organization focused on reforming justice systems. “Immigrants facing deportation don’t have the right to a publicly funded defender like we provide in a criminal system [because unauthorized immigration is a civil, not a criminal offense]. It is not balanced, so the immigrant is set up for failure, because the prosecution always has a lawyer, whereas 70% of immigrants in court go unrepresented.”

And this is the case regardless of whether the immigrant is an adult, a teenager, a toddler or an infant — most of them have to go before a judge and represent themselves in immigration court totally alone.

I can hear the skeptics proclaiming that about a million advocacy and aid organizations provide low-cost or pro-bono services for immigrants.

Not so.