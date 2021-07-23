Esther Cepeda: I'm back, Madison, and I need your help

Oh hey, Madison, how ya been?
It’s me, Esther Cepeda, former opinion columnist in these very pages.
I’m writing to you just 14 months after declaring a writing break, citing that I’d moved from my native Chicago to Madison to find an affordable cost of living and to investigate life in the most liberal town behind the rural, conservative “Cheddar Curtain.”
What have I seen and learned in that time, dear readers?
Well, until about two months ago, not much.
COVID-19 made for a darkly quiet summer in 2020, punctuated only by the emotional uprisings demanding an end to police brutality against people of color. It was distressing, but invigorating, to “meet” Madison’s activists of color and their allies through emotional local media interviews, patchy Zoom teleconferences and sometimes rowdy Facebook Live meetings.
Then fall 2020 brought the fresh hell of returning to school fully virtual in an unprecedented “back-to-school” mode that played itself out to worst-possible effect in the homes of low-income students.
As an elementary school teacher, it was difficult trying to forge real connections and trust through students’ teensy Chromebook screens. In the beginning, it was eye-opening talking with some students in well-appointed living spaces and with others in modest, crowded kitchens. Eventually most students turned off their cameras -- but the children who had no adults available to help them log on to “school” or keep up with the electronic workload faltered.
It won’t come as any surprise that despite the strict health protocols in place, students constantly intermingled once Madison public school buildings opened this past April. It’s the same way during summer school: Siblings run to each other for comfort, crossing pod airspace, and little ones still ask to hold teachers’ hands. Certain kids simply launch themselves at adults to give hugs -- and after months of “Zoom school,” let me tell you that, some days, the hugs flow!
So, what have I accomplished in my short time in Madison? Aside from avoiding COVID, that is ...
For starters, I tasted my first Brandy Old Fashioned.
Hmmmm, let’s just say that all places have their specific thing that tastes outlandish to visitors, but is beloved by locals -- Jeppson’s Malört springs to mind. Some local places even serve Brandy Old Fashioned ice cream, but I’ll mostly stick to my two fingers of rye (neat), thank you.
Let’s see … I have toured the inside of the gorgeous Capitol building, walked the grounds of the UW Arboretum, visited the animals at Vilas Zoo and hiked Picnic Point, though the legendary fire circles are still closed and the preserve shutters at sunset.
And I’ve gone looking for geographic communities of color -- to find decent tortillas, tacos, tortas (still looking) and a place to let my hair down and commune with others like me.
Madison is different from other places I’ve lived in that non-white people are only about a quarter of the population and not a statistical majority-minority. This dynamic seems to bring out class and race tensions that grate those of us not possessing white skin and European features. And I’ll put it bluntly: It’s challenging being the only or one of the few people of color in a crowd. Especially in these times.
Which brings me to why I’m reintroducing myself today.
I’m beginning to understand Madison’s historical, geographic and political context within the wider “Rust Belt.” And what better lens through which to gaze at our politically polarized, swing-state nation than my newly reopening adopted home?
A lot of big, important policy issues such as equitable education, housing, health care and access to polls need more and diverse analysis and coverage. So do weightier topics such as immigration, the future of work, and how we create informed and engaged citizens to make democracy work for people from all walks of life.
But don’t worry, dear readers, I’ll try not to bore you with too much policy talk. I want to explore and understand many other issues.
For starters, I want to know why The Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company doesn’t carry bubble gum flavored ice cream (You’re losing sales to the Cedar Crest people, jaunty cow, what gives?). Also, why do the map apps in this city never have you go back the way you came?
I want to meet all kinds of people. Sure, Madison’s leading lights, political movers and shakers and cultural influencers. But I also need to find places to meet my people. I mean, surely a town with such a magnificent pencil mural will have some amazing neighborhood shop for me to find ridiculously expensive pencils that I’ll never sharpen or use (I collect them).
That said: Please find me.
I want to know what kinds of stories are being missed, what issues are flying too far under the radar of those who ought to know better and who deserves an adulatory spotlight shone on them.
Email me, direct message me on Twitter or Facebook -- @estherjcepeda on all social platforms -- let’s grab a coffee. Or spot me in the wild and bend my ear. Until we meet in person, I’m going to settle in to investigate how our country is changing and what we must understand to make the very best of it.
See you next week!
Cepeda, of Madison, can be reached at ejc@estherjcepeda.com and @estherjcepeda.