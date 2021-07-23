Esther Cepeda: I'm back, Madison, and I need your help

A lot of big, important policy issues such as equitable education, housing, health care and access to polls need more and diverse analysis and coverage. So do weightier topics such as immigration, the future of work, and how we create informed and engaged citizens to make democracy work for people from all walks of life.

But don’t worry, dear readers, I’ll try not to bore you with too much policy talk. I want to explore and understand many other issues.

For starters, I want to know why The Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company doesn’t carry bubble gum flavored ice cream (You’re losing sales to the Cedar Crest people, jaunty cow, what gives?). Also, why do the map apps in this city never have you go back the way you came?

I want to meet all kinds of people. Sure, Madison’s leading lights, political movers and shakers and cultural influencers. But I also need to find places to meet my people. I mean, surely a town with such a magnificent pencil mural will have some amazing neighborhood shop for me to find ridiculously expensive pencils that I’ll never sharpen or use (I collect them).

That said: Please find me.