Esther Cepeda: How many more immigrants must die before we pay attention

“It’s just a disregard for the people they have in custody,” Rep. Pocan said. “We know that ICE is still very active and not taking COVID-19 into consideration. ... The fact that they’re still doing raids is really crazy.” Rep. Pocan also said that he has tried getting information about ICE operations in his state to no avail. “Of my seven years in Congress, they are the hardest agency to get information from, even though I’m on the appropriations committee. In many ways, they act like a rogue agency.”

Rep. Pocan was speaking as news broke about the first immigrant in ICE detention who had died of complications from a coronavirus infection.

Just as worker advocates have been predicting for months that “essential” workers were at high risk of being infected with COVID-19, so have activists for unauthorized immigrants been saying that the ongoing immigration crackdowns, presidential bluster and the inhumanity of ICE operations would kill immigrants in detention and put their jailers and caretakers at risk.

The dominoes have started to topple.