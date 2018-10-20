CHICAGO — I know nostalgia is a bad look, but please bear with me — this Chicagoan is feeling the Sears bankruptcy deep in the solar plexus.
Though to this day my hatred of shopping is a tremendous disappointment to my mother, who has no one except my poor dad to drag to the mall, I still mourn the passing of the department store that loomed so large in my childhood.
Hours that felt like eternities were spent crawling under racks of women’s clothing, sitting in front of banks of televisions and trying on ill-fitting clothes for a new school year. I also remember getting shooed out of the sports-equipment department for playing pool on the floor-model tables or, alternately, out of the home department for tucking myself into the lushly pillowed miniature display beds.
Especially at Christmas time, I put in what felt like overnight shifts at Sears stores all over Chicago’s North Side as my mom struggled to find just the right glove-scarf-wallet set for an uncle or the perfect outfits for our family pictures.
But it isn’t as though there weren’t many joys to be had at Sears.
I’m old enough to remember when my neighborhood location had a full-service cafeteria. Oh, how my mouth still waters at the thought of the chocolate cake, the green Jell-O with whipped cream and the domes of pudding that awaited me at the end of the cafeteria-style food line.
And they had a candy counter.
Never mind those fancy-schmancy Marshall Field’s chocolate Frango mints. Our Sears had a full-service bulk candy counter that attracted little kids, like me, who would press our faces up to the glass-paneled windows in front of the bins holding chocolate-covered raisins, malted milk balls, candied orange slices, roasted nuts, chocolate stars, puffy orange “circus peanuts,” and shiny gumballs.
The clerk would portion out your candy with a giant metal scoop, weigh it on an industrial stainless-steel scale — and hand it to you in a sheet of paper expertly twisted into a cone before your eyes.
And the popcorn! So often you’d walk into the store and instantly smell the hot, fresh buttered popcorn, often flavored with cheese or caramel. It was hand-dipped when you paid for it and delivered in what, even then, were old-timey, red-striped wax bags.
Another thing I loved at my neighborhood store is that a cashier was on the top floor where customers paid their monthly Sears bill in person. In the waiting area were a couple of coin-operated cartoon booths that someone had rigged to play for the kiddies even without putting in a coin, so you could get a nice dose of Heckle and Jeckle, Woody Woodpecker and Mighty Mouse while mom paid on her layaway or the credit card.
It’s silly to get sentimental about the closing of an icon of merchandising, a triumph of capitalism — I haven’t stepped foot in a Sears for, probably, a decade. I hate shopping, remember?
But I still love flipping through old Sears catalogs. Sure, the big-hair time capsules of the 1980s and early 1990s (the classic Big Book was discontinued in 1993) are fun when you spot one at a garage sale.
I proudly own a Fall 1909 Consumer’s Guide (a 1979 reproduction, alas) and little else gives me the pleasure I derive from Sears’ lists of “Factories That We Own Or Control In Addition To Our 40-Acre Plant.”
There was a saw factory, a cream separator factory (in addition to the “economy cream separator” factory), one for vehicles, another for washing machines and others for making agricultural implements, furniture, paint, shoes, cameras, guns and revolvers, organs (plus other instruments) and wallpaper, just to name a few.
For each lament that Amazon is subsuming the retail industry, we can look back at a catalog that sometimes ran for thousands of pages and offered price lists and ultra-detailed line drawings of everything from “genuine diamonds and solid gold 14-karat mountings” to horse saddles, miners’ tents, disc talking machines (phonographs), Dr. Hammond’s Nerve and Brain Tablets (“A great remedy for weak men”) and brass, E-flat cornets.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post, is said to have dreamed of building “the next Sears,” and so he has.
Rest in peace, old Sears.
Those of us who love scrolling through Amazon.com for motion-activated toilet-bowl night lights, velvet-lined caskets or clamps for do-it-yourself nose jobs will enjoy it while it lasts — and then, surely, leap toward whatever the next “Cheapest Supply House on Earth” turns out to be.